S’pore showed world what it could do through Trump-Kim summit: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gave his National Day Rally 2018, titled “Better Home, Brighter Tomorrows”, at ITE College Central on Sunday, Aug. 19.

He started off his speech by talking about Singapore’s role in the historic Trump-Kim summit held in June this year.

Singapore role was to play host and was not involved in the discussions, but it still had a “big responsibility” to ensure the summit went smoothly, PM Lee said.

Singapore was narrowed down from a list of potential host countries to be the most suitable place to host the summit — the first between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader — despite its physical land constraints and relatively young age.

Here’s what he has said about the event that raised Singapore’s profile even more on the world stage.

Why was Singapore chosen?

In short, Singapore was chosen for the following reasons:

Both the US and DPRK view Singapore as a “serious and reliable partner” .

. Singapore is friendly and straight with all parties.

with all parties. Singapore has the infrastructure and capability to provide a “safe and secure environment”.

Singapore rose to the challenge in our own unique way

PM Lee added that although it was no easy feat, Singapore “rose to the challenge” by welcoming its foreign guests with ‘Uniquely Singapore’ touches of “warmth and hospitality”:

Sentosa cannons and barrels were decorated with flowers and olive branches.

Korean-speaking officers were assigned to the North Korean delegation.

were assigned to the North Korean delegation. Packed goodie bags for the 2,500 international journalists which include “thoughtful items like bottled water and a portable fan to beat the heat”.

for the 2,500 international journalists which include “thoughtful items like bottled water and a portable fan to beat the heat”. Fed the journalists with meals and snacks — which even included “laksa flavoured cookies”

Thanked Singaporeans for their hard work

PM Lee also thanked the officers who worked hard for the summit, saying that he attended several appreciation events held for them.

Many worked round the clock and gave more than what was expected of them.

The summit was also held at a time when many Muslim officers were fasting for Ramadan.

He also pointed out the sacrifices that some officers had to make to make the event a successful one, such as putting off leave plans and cutting short family vacations at the last minute.

These Singaporeans showed the world “what Singapore could do”.

He also gave a shout-out to some eight-year-olds from Methodist Girls’ Primary School (MGS) who “followed the news and knew what [Singapore] was doing, saying that he was heartened by what they did.

Although Singapore’s role was to ensure the summit was carried out without a hitch, PM Lee said he hoped the summit has helped to relieve tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

You can watch the entire speech here.

Top images via MCI