UK Minister to decide if StanChart robbery suspect David Roach will be extradited

The final decision will be made within two months.

Sulaiman Daud | August 30, 2018 @ 12:58 am

Editor’s note: This article is corrected to reflect the accurate information to mention that the UK Secretary of State will make a decision on David Roach’s extradition within two months. The decision will be referred to the UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Remember David James Roach?

The Canadian citizen’s moustachioed face became infamous after his alleged robbery of a Standard Chartered bank in Singapore.

In July 2016, he allegedly made off with S$30,000 in cash by simply handing over a note at the Holland Village branch. It read:

“This is a robbery, give me money, don’t call the police, I have a weapon.”

After that, he allegedly had a slice of cake.

London court approves extradition request

Roach is currently detained in the United Kingdom.

And Singapore had been working closely with the UK authorities, and had put in an extradition request to the UK government.

This means that if they agree, Roach will be sent back to Singapore to face charges.

On Aug. 29, a UK court ruled that Roach could be extradited to Singapore.

According to Channel NewsAsia, the court dismissed Roach’s challenge to the extradition, which was on grounds of human rights.

Singapore had earlier agreed not to cane Roach on his buttocks should he be found guilty.

Final decision

But the final decision has yet to be made.

According to a joint statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Aug. 29, the decision now rests with the responsible UK Secretary of State.

The statement reads:

“The UK Court delivered its decision today at the extradition hearing in respect of David James Roach, the suspect in the Standard Chartered Bank robbery.

The Court has decided that the requirements for Singapore’s extradition request under UK law have been met, and therefore sent the case to the Secretary of State for his decision on whether Roach is to be extradited to Singapore.

The Singapore authorities are working closely with the UK authorities on the next steps in this matter.”

A UK Secretary of State is the equivalent of a Singapore Cabinet Minister, responsible for a particular Department or Ministry.

There and Back Again

Sentenced in Thailand

But why is Roach in the UK in the first place? He took a few detours along the way.

After the alleged robbery in 2016, Roach surfaced in Thailand, where he was sentenced on June 6, 2017, for violating currency regulations and money laundering.

He was found guilty of bringing more than US$20,000 in cash into Thailand without the proper customs declaration.

The Thai court handed out a sentence of 14 months imprisonment.

Arrested in the UK

Singapore does not have an extradition treaty with Thailand, like the one it has with the UK.

Despite this, Singapore had “repeatedly” asked Thailand to send Roach back to Singapore to face charges, according to Reuters.

But after serving his sentence, Thailand decided to deport Roach back to his native Canada instead.

While en route to the Great White North, Roach passed through the UK, where he was detained.

