Trump-Kim Summit to be held at Sentosa’s Capella Hotel

Press Secretary to Donald Trump Sarah Sanders tweeted earlier this evening that the summit between North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump will be held at Capella Sentosa.

UPDATE: The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 5, 2018

It was earlier announced on Jun 5 that the area around Sentosa was gazetted as a special events area.

The area surrounding Shangri-La Hotel was earlier gazetted as a special events area on Jun 4. Security experts were expecting Shangri-La to be the venue as it had a track record of hosting prominent events.

A very atas hotel

This is what Capella Sentosa says on its ‘About’ page:

Set on a magnificent tropical oasis of 30 rolling acres, Capella Singapore presents a most pleasant paradox – an intimate 112 luxurious guest rooms, suites and garden villas, yet the most spacious hotel setting in Singapore.

Capella Hotel’s website is currently inaccessible, possibly due to an influx of web traffic following the announcement by Sanders.

According to weddingangbao.com, you are expected to give S$222 for dinner if you attend a wedding there. Or S$199 for lunch — closer to the 9 a.m. appointed meeting time between Trump and Kim.

Well, at least we know the food is going to be good. Probably.

