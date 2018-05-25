Couple slept in white Mercedes parked perpendicular on S’pore road. Here’s what happened.

On May 24, three videos that feature a couple sleeping in a white Mercedes was uploaded to Facebook by a user named Airun Shaik.

This wouldn’t have been too newsworthy, and it happened in the wee hours of the morning — also no surprise — except the vehicle happened to be parked… in the middle of the road.

And now, in a conversation with Mothership, Airun reveals that the driver is threatening to sue her unless she removes her Facebook post.

Advertisement

First video: Sleeping driver and passenger

The camera approaches the vehicle and stops, drawing its car plate number into focus.

The two passengers in the car, after he approaches, appear to be fast asleep.

The man recording the video speculates that they are drunk, and tries to wake the driver to alert him to the fact that his car is parked in the middle of the road.

Advertisement

Second video: Driver appears intoxicated

Here’s a summary and transcript/translation of what happened, from the ending section of the first video to this second one:

Cameraman (to himself): Centre of the road he park [indiscernible] Cameraman (to driver) : Hello? Hello? Eh brother, you park in the middle of the road ah. [driver dozes off] Cameraman: Continue to sleep. [Second video begins] An older man in red calling out “di” (which means younger brother in Mandarin) to the driver, presumably trying to rouse him. Red T-shirt man: (in Hokkien) Wake up wake up [indiscernible] police come then [indiscernible]. (In Mandarin) Understand? The driver appears sluggish. Red T-shirt man: (in Hokkien) You park in the carpark, you park in the carpark, if not later the police come then you all die. Driver mumbles. Red T-shirt man: (in Mandarin) You drive car drive until like that, park it in the carpark sit car go home, I don’t mind driving you home, later police come then die. Don’t joke around, brother. Can you still drive can you still drive brother? Brother, can you still drive? Can you still drive? Red T-shirt man (to cameraman): (In Malay) Did you call the police? Cameraman: (In Malay) Yes. Red T-shirt man: (In Malay) Why are you doing such things? Cameraman: (In Malay) If he hits someone, that will cause more problems. Red T-shirt man: (In Malay) But he hasn’t caused any problems yet. [Red T-shirt man turns back to driver] Red T-shirt man: Brother, can you still drive now? Now can you drive or not (repeats this a few times)? You park at the car park, I don’t mind driving you home. The driver vaguely responds, as if to drive away. Cameraman walks away.

Advertisement

Third video: Driver moves vehicle

Another video, which presumably takes place after the one above, shows the white Mercedes moving off slowly with the red T-shirt man walking behind, shouting instructions to the driver:

The cameraman is heard saying to himself, “Aiya, uncle still ask to park.”

Advertisement

Singaporeans praise red T-shirt man

A number of Singaporeans commended the red T-shirt man for attempting to help the driver and his passenger:

Doing more harm than good

Others, however, thought it was only fair to call the police on the “irresponsible” driver — after all, letting him go scot-free would likely do more harm than good:

Advertisement

Kids, drink-driving is illegal

While we’re not sure if the driver and his passenger truly were drunk, driving under the influence of alcohol is very much illegal even if no one else gets hurt.

If convicted, a first-time offender will be liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, jail term of up to six months, and be disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for at least 12 months under Section 67 of the Road Traffic Act.

Original post here:

Advertisement

Top image: screenshots from videos