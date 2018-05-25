 ';

White House team coming to S’pore to prepare for Trump-Kim summit

It might still be taking place after all.

By Kayla Wong | 9 hours

A White House team is coming to Singapore on Sunday, May 27 as planned, to prepare for a possible summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

According to Politico, the advance team for the “logistics meeting” consists of 30 White House and State Department officials.

Trump cancelled summit in personal letter to Kim

This comes after Trump cancelled the Singapore summit on May 24 in an emotional break-up letter to Kim — the full text has been made public.

Trump first took a passive-aggressive dig at Kim by saying that he was the one who wanted the meeting, even if that is “totally irrelevant”.

He then blamed the cancellation on Kim, saying that the decision was based on the “tremendous anger and open hostility displayed” in North Korea’s recent statement.

The North Korean statement Trump was referring to criticised US vice president Mike Pence’s suggestion that North Korea could end up like Libya and called him a “dummy”.

Nevertheless, Trump concluded the letter by letting his options remain open, saying that a meeting is still possible.

Although many countries around the world regretted the cancellation, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who was reportedly caught off-guard, some say it is a good move as it saves the US from embarrassment later on should the meeting not bear any fruit.

North Korea’s response

North Korea’s response took on a surprisingly conciliatory tone, saying that they are still open to talking with the US, but not without taking a dig at Trump too along the way.

The statement reads:

“It is hard to guess the reasons.

It could be that he lacked the will for the summit or he might not have felt confident.”

Story continues below

In return, Trump welcomed the statement as “very good news”, and even said that the meeting could still be happening on June 12.

Well, we had better hold our horses as nothing is certain anymore in the current Trump era — perhaps even more so with Kim in the mix.

