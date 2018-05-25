Nobel Peace Prize for Mahathir petition gets 70,000 signatures

A Change.org petition lobbying for Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 has been launched.

And it has since received over 70,000 signatures in two days, after it was started on Saturday, May 26.

“Giant of a Man” who inspired millions of voters

The petition wants the Nobel Foundation to recognise Mahathir’s achievements in politics.

This was after the 92-year-old made an unexpected return to politics despite his age, casting aside his political prejudices to work together with his former detractors in order to “save” the nation.

The petition reads:

“The fact that Tun Dr Mahathir has also openly admitted his own fault and apologised for his mistakes of the past makes him truly a ‘Giant of a Man’ and a leader to emulate.”

The petition also praised Mahathir for inspiring millions of the ordinary rakyat to “fight back by voting”.

It even likened Mahathir to the “Nelson Mandela” of Malaysia, citing the new administration’s promise to not “seek revenge” against former prime minister Najib Razak, who increasingly is being fingered for the country’s financial woes.

“God’s gift to Malaysia”

Signatories also conveyed their sense of appreciation to Mahathir.

Nomination deadline ended already

However, the petitioners will probably be disappointed this time as the deadline for nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize was on Feb. 1, 2018.

Fourth petition launched since opposition’s victory

Several Malaysians have been riding on a wave of euphoria since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance won the election in a shocking victory on May 9.

According to The Star, Malaysians, who were empowered by their democratic right that saw the nation’s transfer of power to the opposition, have been taking to petitions to voice their thoughts on the new government.

This is the fourth petition that was launched.

The first petition which was launched on May 19 called for Mahathir to retain his decision to helm the Education portfolio — he supposedly violated a clause in the PH manifesto that says the prime minister would not hold any ministerial position.

The second called for Maszlee Malik to be the Education Minister, while the third called for controversial preacher Zakir Naik to be banned from Malaysia.

