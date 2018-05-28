Kim Jong-un seen in S’pore (Not the real one)

Kim Jong-un has arrived in Singapore.

Well, the fake one.

Blessing the potential summit in Singapore

The Australian-Chinese man, who calls himself Howard X, was seen posing as the North Korean leader and taking selfies at Merlion Park on Sunday, May 27.

And he drew a crowd who sometimes couldn’t tell the difference.

Howard said he made the trip to Singapore to wish success for the still probable summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump to negotiate an end to the North’s nuclear programme.

“I think the two leaders will sit down and they’re going to have a great time, because really they have the same personality,” Howard said in Singapore. “They are going to be best friends right after this meeting.”

The Kim-Trump summit is tentatively scheduled for June 12, 2018.

Fake Kim making waves recently

Previously, Howard made an appearance as Kim at the Winter Olympics in Gangneung in South Korea in February.

North Korean cheerleaders initially thought their leader had walked into the hockey stadium.

In North Korea, it is considered blasphemous to impersonate the leader.

Impersonating since 2013

Howard, who is from Hong Kong, said it has been lucrative for him posing as the North Korean leader. He has been doing his lookalike gig since 2013, and has appeared in films, commercials and private functions.

“I said that guy looks a lot like me, and I thought, wow, I need to do something with this and make some money,” Howard added.

Kim became the third leader of North Korea in 2011.

However, the dead giveaway between Howard and the real deal is that the doppelganger cannot maintain a heavy weight.

“This is my normal body,” Howard said, when asked if he had to put on weight to impersonate the North’s leader. “But he’s fatter, and I can’t catch up… it’ll damage my health.”

Fake Donald Trump busy these days as well

Howard has a partner who impersonates United States president Donald Trump.

The fake Trump is played by a real guy named Dennis Alan.

The Howard and Dennis duo have so far worked together numerous times and have publicly claimed credit for inspiring and making the Trump-Kim summit a reality.

Although Dennis could not join Howard this time, both will return before the summit.

“Hey Donald, I’m already in Singapore, waiting for you to turn up,” Howard said.

Top photo via Getty