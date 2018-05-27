S’porean invited to join Illuminati, haggled over initiation fee

You might have heard of the Singaporean guy who was invited to join the illuminati a few days ago:

And it was a conversation in which the target trolled along.

But when the high chief priest (HCP) eventually asked the target to take an eternal oath (which consists of cutting his middle finger and rubbing the blood on his head, followed chanting “Illuminati” seven times), the latter backed out, claiming that “it’s too pain(ful)”.

Apparently, it was not the end of the story.

Part II: Initiation

After the first article, the Singaporean guy in question got in touch with Mothership and provided us with updates on further developments.

As it turned out, he had messaged the original recruiter on Instagram to apologise for failing to join the Illuminati:

The recruiter kindly tried to intercede for him, so that our Singaporean could continue on his path to be a member of the Illuminati.

So we return to the HCP again:

Aaaaand… (after some admin) he’s in!

Here are the privileges that one will be entitled to after initiation:

And here’s where it starts — a list of items to purchase for the initiation:

Which will amount to a total of $500 (presumably USD).

The target, like the true Singaporean he is, started haggling on the fee:

After consulting with the “agent”, HCP agreed to give a $100 discount:

We googled “baphomet” and it’s an idol in certain occult and mystical traditions.

HCP then asked for the Singaporean to be get ready to pay, so that they can proceed with the initiation.

The new recruit decided to double down and proposed to take leave from his full time job, just to join the Illuminati :’) :



But when sending payment details, HCP inadvertently (or perhaps inevitably) revealed too much about himself or herself:

Sadly, the target was nice enough to censor it out.

And that should really be the end of this story.

Until AnthonyOwen-HighPriest-Michelle messages.

Top image from Singaporean guy’s Instagram