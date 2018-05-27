 ';

Back

S’porean invited to join Illuminati, haggled over initiation fee

Like a true blue Singaporean.

By Mandy How | May 27, 2018

Events

Flipside Festival: String Symphony

25 May 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Esplanade Courtyard Green

Climate Action Carnival

02 June 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Marina Barrage

The Purple Symphony 2018

01 July 2018, -

University Cultural Centre

Upsurge

You might have heard of the Singaporean guy who was invited to join the illuminati a few days ago:

S’porean invited to join Illuminati by ‘high chief priest’, asked to take video of blood oath

And it was a conversation in which the target trolled along.

But when the high chief priest (HCP) eventually asked the target to take an eternal oath (which consists of cutting his middle finger and rubbing the blood on his head, followed chanting “Illuminati” seven times), the latter backed out, claiming that “it’s too pain(ful)”. 

Apparently, it was not the end of the story.

Part II: Initiation

After the first article, the Singaporean guy in question got in touch with Mothership and provided us with updates on further developments.

As it turned out, he had messaged the original recruiter on Instagram to apologise for failing to join the Illuminati:

The recruiter kindly tried to intercede for him, so that our Singaporean could continue on his path to be a member of the Illuminati.

So we return to the HCP again:

Aaaaand… (after some admin) he’s in!

Here are the privileges that one will be entitled to after initiation:

And here’s where it starts — a list of items to purchase for the initiation:

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

HDB responds to case of cabbie fined S$100 for allegedly parking for “2 minutes”

His Facebook post has been removed.

Ministry of Transport explains ‘unconventional’ Bukit Timah bus stop

It was built that way to overcome the space constraint.

Which will amount to a total of $500 (presumably USD).

The target, like the true Singaporean he is, started haggling on the fee:

After consulting with the “agent”, HCP agreed to give a $100 discount:

We googled “baphomet” and it’s an idol in certain occult and mystical traditions.

HCP then asked for the Singaporean to be get ready to pay, so that they can proceed with the initiation.

The new recruit decided to double down and proposed to take leave from his full time job, just to join the Illuminati :’) :

But when sending payment details, HCP inadvertently (or perhaps inevitably) revealed too much about himself or herself:

Sadly, the target was nice enough to censor it out.

And that should really be the end of this story.

Until AnthonyOwen-HighPriest-Michelle messages.

Top image from Singaporean guy’s Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

How to be a weekend ninja warrior. In your office. In S'pore.

Your HR cannot help but approve because exercise is healthy

5 hours

HDB responds to case of cabbie fined S$100 for allegedly parking for "2 minutes"

His Facebook post has been removed.

7 hours

How to make flying S'pore Airlines Suites a reality for low SES S'poreans

Yes, even you. And me, the intern.

8 hours

M'sia will look for ways to cut costs if S'pore-KL High Speed Rail project is dropped

PM Mahathir says national debt can be greatly reduced should major projects be dropped.

15 hours

Ministry of Transport explains 'unconventional' Bukit Timah bus stop

It was built that way to overcome the space constraint.

15 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close