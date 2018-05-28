Deliveroo rider stops at Tampines traffic junction to help elderly man in wheelchair across road

Sometimes, members of the general public can be a little unhelpful:

But a video uploaded to Facebook page ROADS.sg on May 28 shows a Deliveroo driver who paused his journey at a traffic junction to help an elderly man in a wheelchair.

According to the dashcam and Facebook caption, the incident occurred on May 27 at 8:20pm at the junction between Tampines Ave 9 and Tampines St 42.

What happened in the video

The car’s dashcam shows an elderly man in a wheelchair, crossing the road at a traffic junction. He appeared to be having some difficulty pushing himself.

The car’s rearcam then shows a Deliveroo rider pulling up in the same lane. The rider then swerves left and out of view.

The camera switches back to the front view, where the rider is seen approaching the pedestrian crossing to push the elderly man’s wheelchair across the road.

Praise from Facebook users

The man’s kind deed won him praise from other Facebook users:

Nice.

