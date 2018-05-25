PUB explains rusty brown water flowing from tap in Ang Mo Kio HDB flat

On the morning of May 28, a video of a running tap dispensing “rusty water” was posted on Facebook.

Discoloured water

According to the post, the incident occurred in an Ang Mo Kio HDB flat.

This is his Facebook post:

Rusty pipes? Or something else?

Within a span of three days, the video garnered over 70,000 views and more than 1,000 shares.

Comments in response to the video suggests that the water’s discolouration was a result of a rusty heater tank or pipes.

Other comments pointed out that this is a common occurrence after piping works are being done, and added that the water should be allowed to run until it becomes clear again.

PUB statement

In response to Mothership.sg queries, a PUB spokesperson said two calls were received regarding discoloured water from Blocks 634 and 636 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on May 28.

PUB had conducted a valve operation that afternoon, causing a “resuspension of mineral sediments in the pipeline”, the spokesperson explained.

“PUB had conducted a valve operation to facilitate water mains diversion works at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 yesterday afternoon. The sudden flow changes from this operation has caused a resuspension of mineral sediments in the pipeline. As a result, some customers experienced a temporary discolouration of water from their taps.”

Hence, the discolouration was due to mineral sediments, which are “naturally present in the water and settle down inside the pipe over time”.

PUB added it had already “assisted the customers to flush their taps and the tap water has cleared up”.

They also advise those who still experience discoloured water to run their taps until the water is clear before using.

However, it is not clear if the cases that PUB attended to in Ang Mo Kio were related to video posted on Facebook.

Has happened before

Discoloured water has happened before and it is actually fairly common.

Earlier this year in April, there were reports of discoloured water in Serangoon and Bendemeer Road.

Previously, in June 2014, brown water also flowed out of taps from 50 blocks in Punggol.

For similar instances like these, PUB’s explanation has been consistent: The discolouration was due to the resuspension of mineral sediments in the pipe.

The water clears up after the taps have been flushed.

