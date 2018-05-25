 ';

Back

Two elderly men confronted for supposedly abusing cats in Ang Mo Kio, one hits witness

One of them said that he was playing with the cat, when he was spotted allegedly poking the cat with a stick.

By Guan Zhen Tan | 51 mins

Events

Flipside Festival: String Symphony

25 May 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Esplanade Courtyard Green

Climate Action Carnival

02 June 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Marina Barrage

The Purple Symphony 2018

01 July 2018, -

University Cultural Centre

Upsurge

Ang Mo Kio cat parents and community cat carers, you might want to take note of this – there seem to be two people who are allegedly abusing cats in the neighbourhood.

Footage and photographs of the alleged abusers have been uploaded onto Facebook by user Eli Tay, who in turn got them from a housewife who wishes to be only identified as a Madam Tan.

Speaking to Mothership.sg, Tan said that the abuser, an elderly man,  had been harassing cats for 5 years.

Tan witnessed the man chasing a cat in person on Monday (May 28) morning, at about 9.40am. This occurred at block 503, Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 (Tan had clarified that the correct address is Ave 5 and not Ave 10).

She then decided to take video footage of the abuser. According to Tan, when the man realized he was on camera, he went up to Tan, attempting to attack her. He held his fist at Tan’s face, threatening to punch her while hurling profanities.

As seen in the video, Tan had challenged him repeatedly to go ahead. He continued to make repeated attempts to attack her as she backed away. Tan claims he then hit her on the arm.

Passersby ignored her even when she screamed for help, until Yanti, an Indonesian helper who Tan knew as a regular dog-walker, ran from across the block to help her.

The abuser had then hit Yanti’s arm as well, as Yanti attempted to defend Tan.

Tan called for the police, who came over. The man was then given a stern warning after Tan declined to take the case up to the magistrate courts, as the process was tedious, and simply wished for the man to respect the cats and leave them alone.

Another abuser

Photo courtesy of Tan

Tan had also identified another elderly man who she claims abused the community cats around the same block.

Photo courtesy of Tan

This particular man had placed a stick beside the box where a community cat would rest in and would take it to poke the cat.

Tan, who witnessed it, confronted the man, who then said that he was playing with the cat.

Photo courtesy of Tan

This was witnessed by another resident as well; someone also saw him shaking the paper box where the cat was sleeping in.

Tan had also been informed by a resident that this elderly man used a lighter to burn another community cat last year. Initially, the patches of raw skin on the cat were thought to be fungal infections.

Worrying

So far, Tan has not seen man who attacked her, while the other has thankfully not bothered cats since.

However, Tan adds that despite these incidents, she is worried that many residents in the area allow their cats to roam free, which may expose these cats to possible abuse.

On sharing the photographs and videos, Tan said that “it’s good to let people know the suffering of helpless homeless cats”.

Let’s hope the stern police warning has kept these two men at bay for now.

 

Top image adapted via video and photo provided by Mdm Tan

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🎓Why choose a poly life? This talk at Republic Poly on 1 June may help you with this question.

🙈This concert at Esplanade makes it damn obvious if you use your phone.

💪Are you a fit AF like a ninja warrior for DBS Regatta 2018?

💤Do you sleep badly too? Here’s how you can improve your sleep.

👴👵 1 in 2 healthy Singaporeans aged 65 could be severely disabled in their lifetime. This is why we should start planning for long-term care.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Straits Times writes premium article about Raffles Institution, gets flak for ‘offensive’ headline

If the headline is a question, the answer is 'No', according to Betteridge's law of headlines.

Hong Kong-style tea house Tsui Wah opening at Clarke Quay on June 15, 2018

Can see if it's worth the hype.

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Malaysia withdraws Pedra Branca challenge, Vivian Balakrishnan says S'pore "happy to agree"

But M'sia PM Mahathir wants to enlarge Middle Rocks to form an island.

May 30, 2018

Straits Times writes premium article about Raffles Institution, gets flak for 'offensive' headline

If the headline is a question, the answer is 'No', according to Betteridge's law of headlines.

May 30, 2018

Hong Kong-style tea house Tsui Wah opening at Clarke Quay on June 15, 2018

Can see if it's worth the hype.

2 hours

Foreign workers voluntarily shelter bus commuters from rain at Sengkang bus stop

They weren't even asked to do it.

2 hours

PUB explains rusty brown water flowing from tap in Ang Mo Kio HDB flat

It is a fairly common occurrence.

3 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close