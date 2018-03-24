Back

Sale of Uber’s Southeast Asian business to Grab confirmed: Bloomberg

Some anxiety for Uber drivers and bargain hunting commuters in Singapore.

By Belmont Lay | 5 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Nomadic Art Caravan

24 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Ang Mo Kio

The Secret Garden exhibition

24 March 2018 - 01 April 2018, 12:00-18:00

28 Temenggong Road Singapore 098775

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

Uber is selling its Southeast Asian business to Grab, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

This news comes ahead of the deal that could be announced on Monday.

Uber Eats included

The agreement will include all of Uber’s operations in Southeast Asia, as well as Uber Eats in the region.

Uber gets stake

In return, Uber gets a stake of between 25 and 30 percent in the new combined business.

This marks Uber’s operational exit and hands a victory to Grab, which is taking on Go-Jek as well.

SoftBank Group backs Grab and Uber

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. became the largest shareholder in Uber in January 2018.

It is also backing Grab and China’s Didi Chuxing.

Grab was most recently valued at US$6 billion.

With both Grab and Uber backed by SoftBank, the rationale would be to encourage ride-hailing startups in SoftBank’s portfolio to cut back on competing with each other and consolidating their positions to avoid burning through more cash.

Uber’s business in China was sold in 2016 in return for a 17.5 percent stake in Chinese ride-hailing leader Didi Chuxing.

Uber then agreed to sell its Russian business to Yandex.

Uber is cleaning up its financials in preparation for an initial public offering in 2019.

Pulling out of markets like Southeast Asia would boost profits at a company that has lost US$10.7 billion since its founding nine years ago.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

This is the kind of content the S’pore govt wants to have powers to take down

Content that threatens to destabilise society.

Josephus Tan, a lawyer with L’Oréal Paris hair, said his look got in the way of PAP candidacy

Besides saying he is newly divorced, in debt, worked odd jobs and almost had a stroke.

Implications

News of Grab’s acquisition of Uber will send confusing and perhaps worrying signals to consumers in Singapore.

How Singapore’s regulators and lawmakers will react will be interesting.

A new UberFlash service was made available from Jan. 19 recently, barely a month after Uber and Singapore taxi operator ComfortDelgro announced their alliance in late 2017.

Further mergers will see competition decrease and likely price increases for riders.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

This is the kind of content the S'pore govt wants to have powers to take down

Content that threatens to destabilise society.

35 mins

Josephus Tan, a lawyer with L’Oréal Paris hair, said his look got in the way of PAP candidacy

Besides saying he is newly divorced, in debt, worked odd jobs and almost had a stroke.

4 hours

Ex-TRS founder upset others saying he spread deliberate online falsehoods for money

He is upset with the characterisation.

12 hours

S'porean woman & her family live in 5,000 sqm house built entirely of stones in China

The house is surrounded by forests and mountains.

22 hours

Mainstream media says they are not pro-govt, S'poreans amused

Lots of laughing emojis.

22 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close