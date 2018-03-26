Uber dead in S’pore by April 8, 2018, this is what you can expect of Grab

The Uber app in Singapore will die by April 8, 2018.

You will need to download the Grab app and create a Grab account by then if you still want to use a ride-hailing app in Singapore.

There’s a bonus promo code (GRAB4W) for Uber riders transiting over for their first Grab ride.

Here are 16 things you need to know about this transition:

For commuters

1. Your commute data in Uber will be transferred over to Grab but does not include your payment options, which you’ll have to manually input into the Grab app.

2. Grab insists fares will remain affordable as fares for fixed-price trips via GrabHitch or GrabShuttle are determined by the distance travelled.

For drivers

3. You can still continue to drive with Uber for two weeks, until April 8, 2018, after which you’ll need to transit to Grab.

4. Grab says it’ll be prudent to start your registration with Grab as soon as possible, to ensure a seamless transition (Private-hire vehicle driver click here; taxi drivers click here).

5. Taxi rides hailed via GrabTaxi (the Standard Taxi option) will continue to charge fares based on metered fares and standard booking fees.

6. However, trips via GrabCar and JustGrab are given fixed prices using a demand-based structure: Aside from the base distance, the fare also incorporates a “dynamic surcharge” that depends on traffic conditions, peak period jams, demand and supply, and estimated journey time.

7. The Uber Partner app will continue to function until the April 8. Existing Uber drivers will be notified on how to make the switch through email or through the official FAQ page within the next five days after the announcement of the merger.

8. All drivers on the Grab platform will continue to enjoy the benefits offered by Grab’s Better365 programme, which acts a support system for all of Grab’s driver-partners.

9. There will also be no alterations to Grab’s current ride-sharing offerings. For example, taxi drivers will still have the option of using the GrabTaxi option to accept metered fares.

10. Higher prices can be expected given China’s experience with Didi Chuxing’s acquisition of Uber, which has shown it is now both harder and more expensive to hail a ride there.

11. Prior to this announcement, ComfortDelGro’s purchase of a 51 percent stake in Uber’s wholly-owned Lion City Rentals, plus its exclusive tie-up with Uber for the UberFlash service (its answer to JustGrab) in end-2017, is still under scrutiny by Singapore’s Competition Commission.

For hungry people

12. By May 2018, hungry people will need to use a new food delivery app, GrabFood, as the Uber Eats and Uber Eats partner apps will stop working.

13. Prices of food options on GrabFood will remain the same, and service will still be available island-wide but your Uber Eats order history and log of favourite dining options will not be transferred to the new app.

14. Existing F&B operators will have their Uber Eats profile automatically migrated to the new GrabFood platform. Grab will prompt existing Uber Eats users to make the transition when the time to switch arrives.

15. For F&B operators and delivery partners, Grab says that there will be no change in compensation charges for the foreseeable future.

16. The Uber Partner app will cease to function altogether in May. All operators will be required to make the move to GrabFood, where operations will continue as normal.

