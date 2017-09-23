Back

Teenager caught on camera brazenly riding e-scooter on road along Yishun Ave 9

He took up the entire lane.

By Mandy How | 3 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

Reckless riding of PMDs (personal mobility devices) — as well as cases of enforcement officers catching them doing so — is, as we can all see, increasingly common these days.

In the latest incident recorded on video and shared to Facebook page ROADS.sg on Monday, March 12, a teenager was caught brazenly riding his e-scooter along Yishun Avenue 9 still managed to go viral with more than 1,500 shares.

Here’s the video:

The date on the dashcam shows that it happened on Sunday, Mar. 11, around 6pm.

At one point, the rider even zipped past the vehicle filming him, crossing the path of a taxi in the midst of turning left into a petrol station:

The end of the video features a dramatic zoom into the rider’s face.

One of the top comments is a gentle reminder by ROADS.sg about the penalties for PMD users on the road:

For reference, e-scooters cannot exceed 20kg in weight, 700mm in width, and 25km/h while on the pavement. 

From mid-2018, they must also be registered with the government:

All e-scooters must be registered with govt from mid-2018, more cycling paths being built

Stay safe.

In case you forgot the rules on e-scooters:

Riding PMDs illegally in S’pore from Jan. 15: S$300 fine for riding on roads, S$500 on expressways

Video of 2 grisly e-scooter accidents in China may be just what LTA needs for deterrence in S’pore

Top image from ROADS.sg video.

Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:

Uzbekistan is such a beautiful country it sounds like Us Back In An Instant

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

All the questions you have about Changi East & Changi Airport Terminal 5, answered

This is a huuuuuuge project, and it's important to understand why we need it.

2nd S’porean influencer uses “never fails to disappoint” in post promoting car rental brand

You just can't make this stuff up.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Chinese reporter's eye roll so epic, gets censored almost immediately

The authorities later evoked her media accreditation.

4 mins

Social Studies guidebook with controversial content not MOE-approved textbook

Should it be pulled off the shelf?

13 mins

All the questions you have about Changi East & Changi Airport Terminal 5, answered

This is a huuuuuuge project, and it's important to understand why we need it.

53 mins

2nd S'porean influencer uses "never fails to disappoint" in post promoting car rental brand

You just can't make this stuff up.

March 14, 2018

Channel 8 travel show trailer pastes Taiwan flag over mainland China

When trying too hard makes things awkward instead.

2 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close