Teenager caught on camera brazenly riding e-scooter on road along Yishun Ave 9
He took up the entire lane.
Reckless riding of PMDs (personal mobility devices) — as well as cases of enforcement officers catching them doing so — is, as we can all see, increasingly common these days.
In the latest incident recorded on video and shared to Facebook page ROADS.sg on Monday, March 12, a teenager was caught brazenly riding his e-scooter along Yishun Avenue 9 still managed to go viral with more than 1,500 shares.
Here’s the video:
The date on the dashcam shows that it happened on Sunday, Mar. 11, around 6pm.
At one point, the rider even zipped past the vehicle filming him, crossing the path of a taxi in the midst of turning left into a petrol station:
The end of the video features a dramatic zoom into the rider’s face.
One of the top comments is a gentle reminder by ROADS.sg about the penalties for PMD users on the road:
For reference, e-scooters cannot exceed 20kg in weight, 700mm in width, and 25km/h while on the pavement.
From mid-2018, they must also be registered with the government:
All e-scooters must be registered with govt from mid-2018, more cycling paths being built
Stay safe.
In case you forgot the rules on e-scooters:
Riding PMDs illegally in S’pore from Jan. 15: S$300 fine for riding on roads, S$500 on expressways
Video of 2 grisly e-scooter accidents in China may be just what LTA needs for deterrence in S’pore
Top image from ROADS.sg video.
