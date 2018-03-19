BuzzFeed video shows inside of new Singapore Airlines Suites. Wanna fly? Pay up to S$31,600.

Chances are, you already know (but in all likelihood, have probably only ever seen photos, videos and blog posts) about Singapore Airlines (SIA)’s Suites.

Introduced in 2007 and exclusive to its Airbus A380 double-deck jumbo jets, Suites present the ultimate experience of luxury travel — designed to make you feel like you’re not even on a plane.

But what you might not know is that in December last year, SIA introduced an all-new revamped Suites — as if their previous iteration of this wasn’t sufficiently high-end — but hey.

And two lucky presenters at BuzzFeedBlue got an exclusive look into these suites, eventually churning out a vlog on their experience, which they pushed out over the weekend, on Saturday, March 17.

Thanks to their video, us significantly-lower SES folk now get to check out the new plane’s super-duper-trooper premium features:

A bed and a swivel chair

Back in 2007 when Suites were first introduced, it was the first enclosed suite and the first double bed to exist on a plane, in the sky.

It was certainly more private than any other First Class service that existed with any other airline at the time, so much so that it was given its own category, just called “Suites”.

This was what the suite looked like previously — with a seat that could be converted to a bed.

From this:

To this:

The new Suites have enough space to contain both a bed and a chair — and, of course, our national carrier is the first to boast this arrangement in an enclosed suite in First Class.

All this extra space can be attributed to the new configuration of the plane’s suites.

The double aisle layout is replaced with a single aisle so each suite is now more spacious — instead of 12 suites, there are now only six, of course therefore vastly upping their exclusiveness and luxury levels.

Check out the detail on the corridor and sliding doors, even:

The suites are also redesigned to feature beds that sit perpendicular to the windows, as well as a partition that can come up or down, depending on whether you’re alone or travelling with a companion.

While the old suites had its double beds in the middle of the cabin, thus lacking the coveted window view, the new suites give passengers view of multiple windows.

The seats, now positioned next to the beds, can also swivel freely, allowing you to face wherever you want, really — the window, the screen, a desk to work at, the bed so you can roll over onto it easily.

This is what the Double Suite looks like, coming in at a cool US$24,000 (that’s S$31,600):

With the shades closed (and by the way, the shades have multiple filter settings to control the amount of natural light that comes through too):

Privacy & customisable touches

The old suites came with 23-inch entertainment screens, which were already large even for First Class. Now, each personal room comes with a 32-inch HD monitor and a sliding door for added privacy.

See what we mean when we said you won’t feel like you’re on a plane?

There are also five different presets for lighting in the bedroom. Or if you for some reason have the time and are particularly picky with your light settings, you can personalise all 10 light sources from the control panel.

All this, and we haven’t even gotten to the…

Spacious bathrooms

Of which there are two, shared among a whopping… six passengers (Once again, please recall this is a plane we are talking about).

And the bathroom is huge — There is the toilet, sink, and a vanity counter with a mirror.

With a seat. At the vanity counter. And floor space:

Also, check out the leather-padded toilet seat cover:

It is so spacious that BuzzfeedBlue presenter Steven Lim (the guy featured in the vlog) even said one could do push ups and jumping jacks in it.

Here’s how he demonstrated the sheer amount of room in the bathroom:

This is probably one of the biggest upgrades from the old suites — whose two bathrooms shared among 12 passengers weren’t significantly larger than the ones in economy:

Mega-premium price

Given these mega-premium features, these suites are clearly for people who would, or perhaps need, spare no expense just to fly in ultimate comfort.

According to the video, they’re priced at a cool S$31,600 (US$24,000) for a Double Suite.

And for solo travellers, a single round-trip flight to London would probably set you back at about S$15,000.

Calling it steep would be putting it mildly, so most of us will just have to settle for seeing it in pictures and video.

Which you can watch in full here:

Top photo from BuzzFeed video screenshot and SIA.