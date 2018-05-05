Shake Shack rumoured to be opening at Jewel Changi Airport

According to 8 Days, New York burger chain Shake Shack is coming to Singapore.

Paris Baguette connection

The rumour is that licensing rights have been awarded to Korean F&B conglomerate SPC Group, which is behind bakery café chain Paris Baguette.

Shake Shack has partnered SPC to open outlets selling the popular burger in Korea, where Paris Baguette bakes the chain’s pillowy potato flour burger buns.

No denial of rumours

Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer is currently in Singapore to give a talk at the Restaurant Association of Singapore.

He remains coy about confirming if Shake Shack is indeed opening in Singapore soon.

He said to 8 Days: “I’d like to, it’s a possibility. My guys have visited Singapore thrice for site trips and they loved it here. It’s all about finding a good licensee.”

Opening in Jewel Changi Airport

And if the rumours are true, Shake Shack Singapore’s first outlet will be at the upcoming Jewel Changi Airport, the ambitious five-storey complex connected to Terminal 1 which will house about 300 shops, food and beverage outlets, an indoor waterfall and a five-storey garden.

The fancy glass-covered building is owned by Changi Airport Group, and CapitaLand Mall Asia. It is slated to open early 2019.

Origins

Shake Shack started out as a humble food cart at Manhattan’s Madison Square Park in 2000. Artisanal burgers and hot dogs were served in support of the park’s first art installation.

The burgers were so well-received that the massively popular food cart evolved into a permanent kiosk in 2004.

Expansion

Today, Shake Shack has over 170 outlets in America and overseas, including an upcoming branch in Hong Kong.

It serves 100 percent all-natural Angus beef, a “proprietary Shack blend” is freshly ground with no hormones or antibiotics, and all patties are cooked to medium unless otherwise requested.

The potato flour buns are soft and feathery.

The chain also serves tasty hot dogs, using all-natural beef sausages in a potato roll.

8 Days also said Jewel Changi Airport did not deny Shake Shack is indeed opening at the complex.