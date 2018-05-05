Back

Shake Shack rumoured to be opening at Jewel Changi Airport

No need to go to New York to eat anymore.

By Belmont Lay | 2 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

The Secret Garden exhibition

24 March 2018 - 01 April 2018, 12:00-18:00

28 Temenggong Road Singapore 098775

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

According to 8 Days, New York burger chain Shake Shack is coming to Singapore.

Paris Baguette connection

The rumour is that licensing rights have been awarded to Korean F&B conglomerate SPC Group, which is behind bakery café chain Paris Baguette.

Shake Shack has partnered SPC to open outlets selling the popular burger in Korea, where Paris Baguette bakes the chain’s pillowy potato flour burger buns.

No denial of rumours

Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer is currently in Singapore to give a talk at the Restaurant Association of Singapore.

He remains coy about confirming if Shake Shack is indeed opening in Singapore soon.

He said to 8 Days: “I’d like to, it’s a possibility. My guys have visited Singapore thrice for site trips and they loved it here. It’s all about finding a good licensee.”

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

500 Uber S’pore staff cleared out of office by 4pm, locked out of systems as early as 10:30am

We're told they are all still employed though, and will eventually be offered jobs by Grab.

M’sia tables its own Fake News law, can impose 10-year jail term on people outside M’sia

Penalties include a fine of RM 500,000 or ten years in prison, or both.

Opening in Jewel Changi Airport

And if the rumours are true, Shake Shack Singapore’s first outlet will be at the upcoming Jewel Changi Airport, the ambitious five-storey complex connected to Terminal 1 which will house about 300 shops, food and beverage outlets, an indoor waterfall and a five-storey garden.

The fancy glass-covered building is owned by Changi Airport Group, and CapitaLand Mall Asia. It is slated to open early 2019.

Origins

Shake Shack started out as a humble food cart at Manhattan’s Madison Square Park in 2000. Artisanal burgers and hot dogs were served in support of the park’s first art installation.

The burgers were so well-received that the massively popular food cart evolved into a permanent kiosk in 2004.

Expansion

Today, Shake Shack has over 170 outlets in America and overseas, including an upcoming branch in Hong Kong.

It serves 100 percent all-natural Angus beef, a “proprietary Shack blend” is freshly ground with no hormones or antibiotics, and all patties are cooked to medium unless otherwise requested.

The potato flour buns are soft and feathery.

The chain also serves tasty hot dogs, using all-natural beef sausages in a potato roll.

8 Days also said Jewel Changi Airport did not deny Shake Shack is indeed opening at the complex.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

500 Uber S'pore staff cleared out of office by 4pm, locked out of systems as early as 10:30am

We're told they are all still employed though, and will eventually be offered jobs by Grab.

56 mins

M'sia tables its own Fake News law, can impose 10-year jail term on people outside M'sia

Penalties include a fine of RM 500,000 or ten years in prison, or both.

3 hours

Things you need to know now that Grab is acquiring Uber in Southeast Asia

We talk about what will happen to your apps, Uber Eats and whether this will even be allowed.

4 hours

S'poreans show gratitude to construction workers who helped out at Ang Mo Kio accident

Foreign workers also shared how much they love Singapore.

5 hours

The Straits Times offering English classes. Price? S$499 of your S$500 SkillsFuture credits.

Opening up another revenue stream.

6 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close