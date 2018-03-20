Back

Red Velvet & Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun to perform in North Korea

Red Velvet is the first girl group to perform in North Korea since Baby VOX in 2003. 

By Kayla Wong | March 20, 2018

Popular K-pop girl band Red Velvet and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun are among the South Korean singers that will be performing in Pyongyang, North Korea.

A joint statement issued on March 20 after the two Koreas met said that South Korea will be sending a 160-member artistic delegation to North Korea.

According to The Associated Press, the group will be there from March 31 to April 4 and will give two performances.

The visit is considered a reciprocal one after North Korea sent performers to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Red Velvet’s response

According to Korean pop culture news website Soompi, Red Velvet is the first girl group to perform in North Korea since Baby VOX in 2003.

Commenting on their participation, they said that they are “honoured and happy to attend a meaningful event”.

“As it is our first time performing in Pyongyang, we are looking forward to it.

We will prepare well to showcase great performances.”

The group will also include some of the country’s most celebrated singers, such as Cho Yong-pil, Lee Sunhee and Cho Jin Hee.

Détente on the Korean peninsula?

A South Korean delegation has previously visited Pyongyang earlier this month for a meeting with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

A statement from the south after the meeting then said that Kim is committed to denuclearisation and is eager to meet US president Trump.

Trump has quickly accepted the offer and the two leaders are expected to meet by the end of May.

A summit between the two Koreas — the first in a decade — is also planned for late April.

