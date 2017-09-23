Back

Mediacorp apologises for Taiwan flag over China map snafu

They have edited that part out in the new trailer.

By Belmont Lay | 5 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

Mediacorp has apologised for its trailer for a travel show that put the flag of Taiwan over a map of mainland China.

The 34-second clip was intended to promote the latest episode of the My Star Guide show on Channel 8.

Less than 7 seconds

In the promotion, the flag of Taiwan, a self-ruled island, was superimposed over the map of mainland China.

Channel 8 travel show trailer pastes Taiwan flag over mainland China

The scene itself barely took up seven seconds of screen time in the entire duration of the clip.

The programme was visiting Taichung and Yilan in eastern Taiwan. It is presented by Felicia Chin.

Production mistake

Mediacorp said the mistake occurred during the production of graphics: “We have sincerely apologised to the embassy of the People’s Republic of China and the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore.”

The offending trailer appeared on the Facebook page of Chan Brothers, a travel agency which is an official partner for the show.

It was swiftly removed once the error became apparent.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Taxi driver thought Yishun Ave 9 temple steps was exit & got stranded

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

S’porean Grab driver complains about paying taxes on S$38,000 income, gets schooled

This is excluding Medisave.

Sensitive issue

Taiwan has been beyond the control of Beijing since 1949, when the defeated Nationalist forces fled to the island after being defeated by the Communists in the civil war.

The government in Taipei continues to style itself the Republic of China and uses the old republican flag instead of the modern flag of the People’s Republic of China.

The People’s Republic of China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and a part of its sovereign territory.

The use of force to reunify Taiwan has not been renounced.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SIA stewardess recounts flight serving man who lost wife on holiday

Something to think about.

5 hours

High SES woman hogs family parking lot, cites 'I got money to burn' as reason

One of the downsides of being High SES.

6 hours

S'porean woman pens touching post about cancer-stricken husband who has defied expectations

After they have gone through trials and tribulations.

6 hours

Taxi driver thought Yishun Ave 9 temple steps was exit & got stranded

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

7 hours

S'porean Grab driver complains about paying taxes on S$38,000 income, gets schooled

This is excluding Medisave.

8 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close