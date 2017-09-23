Mediacorp apologises for Taiwan flag over China map snafu

Mediacorp has apologised for its trailer for a travel show that put the flag of Taiwan over a map of mainland China.

The 34-second clip was intended to promote the latest episode of the My Star Guide show on Channel 8.

Less than 7 seconds

In the promotion, the flag of Taiwan, a self-ruled island, was superimposed over the map of mainland China.

The scene itself barely took up seven seconds of screen time in the entire duration of the clip.

The programme was visiting Taichung and Yilan in eastern Taiwan. It is presented by Felicia Chin.

Production mistake

Mediacorp said the mistake occurred during the production of graphics: “We have sincerely apologised to the embassy of the People’s Republic of China and the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore.”

The offending trailer appeared on the Facebook page of Chan Brothers, a travel agency which is an official partner for the show.

It was swiftly removed once the error became apparent.

Sensitive issue

Taiwan has been beyond the control of Beijing since 1949, when the defeated Nationalist forces fled to the island after being defeated by the Communists in the civil war.

The government in Taipei continues to style itself the Republic of China and uses the old republican flag instead of the modern flag of the People’s Republic of China.

The People’s Republic of China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and a part of its sovereign territory.

The use of force to reunify Taiwan has not been renounced.