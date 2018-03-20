Back

Mao Shan Wang at S$12-20/kg, durians going for cheap this week due to bumper crop

Durian party, anyone?

By Guan Zhen Tan | March 20, 2018

Upsurge

It’s terribly hot these days, but the crazy weather has had one good thing come out of it – a mini-durian season.

Thanks to the hot weather, more of the durian fruit has been produced in the Southern parts of Johor, creating a bumper crop, according to The Straits Times.

There’s now so much durian, Mao Shan Wang (MSW), is going for anywhere between S$12 to S$20 a kg, compared to S$40 during peak periods.

This can be seen reflected in Facebook posts by durian sellers on Facebook.

For example, Ah Seng Durian is selling the delectable MSW for $15 per kg:

99 Old Trees by Fook Gor Durian Farm is currently selling Red Prawn durians for $10 per kg, and Black Thorn durians for $12 per kg.

Durians like Jin Feng and XO are going at $13 and $12 per kg respectively.

Some are even selling durians like D13 (and Red Prawn!) for less than $10, so if you’re craving for durian on a budget, that’s a wallet-friendly option.

 

Prices might go back up – fast

Here’s a fair warning – if you’re a durian aficionado, you probably wouldn’t want to sleep on this as this might change, fast.

Sure, you can wait for the typical durian season from June to September, but by then it would be peak period for durian outlets as prices soar back up.

Plus, these low prices are often unpredictable due to climate and external demand from China, which might then bump up the prices as quickly as next week.

Furthermore, this comes fresh off a post-Chinese New Year slump and a relatively spontaneous crop anyway, thus demand hasn’t been so high.

Until now, that is.

Keen on plucking your own durian instead?

Some in S’pore don’t buy durian. They pick them personally.

Top photo via Kalai on Wikimedia Commons

