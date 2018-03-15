Back

M’sia Parliament to be dissolved end-March, elections likely by mid-May

New electoral maps that favour the ruling party can be passed as early as next week.

By Kayla Wong | March 15, 2018

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

The guessing game is pretty much over.

Malaysia’s Parliament will be dissolved on March 28, 29 or 30, paving the way for the election to be held at the end of April or early May, according to The Star.

A political analyst said the election needs to be over by mid-May before Muslims begin their fasting for Ramadan on May 15.

The term of the current government ends on June 24.

Protests took place after Malaysian GE13

The last Malaysian general election took place in 2013.

The ruling party Barisan Nasional (BN) won, despite losing the popular vote for first time in 44 years, mainly due to malapportionment.

A series of rallies were then held as the opposition was dissatisfied with the election result, believing that the electoral system is stacked against them.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Crow flies into HDB flat kitchen, befriends S’porean man

Even Snow White would be envious.

S’pore social media goes all out to help earnest foreign worker find lost wallet

It happened on the bus between Boon Lay to South Tuas.

According to an unnamed source quoted in The Straits Times, new electoral maps which could hand BN up to 10 wards in the 222-seat Parliament without any increase in support can be presented to the House this week, but only debated and passed next week.

Malay-Muslim activists in M’sia raise concern over allegiance of Chinese M’sians

Why Johor matters in the upcoming M’sian general election & why you should care

Top image via Najib Razak/ YouTube

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Crow flies into HDB flat kitchen, befriends S'porean man

Even Snow White would be envious.

March 15, 2018

Muslim-owned truffle oil & mentaiko salmon rice bowls sold at Amoy Street Food Centre

There's a queue though.

2 hours

S'pore social media goes all out to help earnest foreign worker find lost wallet

It happened on the bus between Boon Lay to South Tuas.

3 hours

S'pore the most expensive city for expats for past half-decade: 2018 Economist Intelligence Unit

But some things here are 'significantly cheaper' than our peers, the report said.

3 hours

S'pore's Today newspaper offering unlimited free content with no premium paywall

Shots fired.

4 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close