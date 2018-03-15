M’sia Parliament to be dissolved end-March, elections likely by mid-May

The guessing game is pretty much over.

Malaysia’s Parliament will be dissolved on March 28, 29 or 30, paving the way for the election to be held at the end of April or early May, according to The Star.

A political analyst said the election needs to be over by mid-May before Muslims begin their fasting for Ramadan on May 15.

The term of the current government ends on June 24.

Protests took place after Malaysian GE13

The last Malaysian general election took place in 2013.

The ruling party Barisan Nasional (BN) won, despite losing the popular vote for first time in 44 years, mainly due to malapportionment.

A series of rallies were then held as the opposition was dissatisfied with the election result, believing that the electoral system is stacked against them.

According to an unnamed source quoted in The Straits Times, new electoral maps which could hand BN up to 10 wards in the 222-seat Parliament without any increase in support can be presented to the House this week, but only debated and passed next week.

