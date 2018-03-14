Back

2nd S’porean influencer uses “never fails to disappoint” in post promoting car rental brand

You just can't make this stuff up.

By Mandy How | March 14, 2018

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

Hot on the heels of a local influencer who was mocked for a grammar mistake in an Instagram post promoting a ramen chain, a second influencer has, quite incredibly, managed to make an identical error.

In case you haven’t heard about her, this is the OG grammar-mistake influencer:

S’pore influencer mocked for bad English in post on ramen chain, apologises for not being “perfect”

In her original post in December last year, she wrote that Ajisen Ramen “never fails to disappoint me [her]”, before correcting it to “@ajisensg have delicious ramens” in the wake of online backlash.

And here’s the second influencer’s post:

The Instagram post, which was created on Wednesday, Mar. 14, at around noon, has close to 1,500 likes.

And this influencer, whom we are also refraining from linking to or identifying, happens to have about 80,000 followers.

It seems like the backlash is starting as well, judging by recent comments on her Instagram post:

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

All the questions you have about Changi East & Changi Airport Terminal 5, answered

This is a huuuuuuge project, and it's important to understand why we need it.

AMK Town Council ex-general manager allegedly took S$107,000 in bribes & mistress money

Finally getting charged after 1.5 years of investigation.

Said influencer appears to have realised her error, however, and sometime between 4 and 5pm on Wednesday changed her caption to “They never fail to impress me”:

Top photo: screenshots from Instagram post

Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:

Uzbekistan is such a beautiful country it sounds like Us Back In An Instant

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Moment when Chinese reporter rolls her eyes on live TV goes viral, gets censored almost immediately

The authorities later evoked her media accreditation.

3 mins

Social Studies guidebook with controversial content not MOE-approved textbook

Should it be pulled off the shelf?

11 mins

All the questions you have about Changi East & Changi Airport Terminal 5, answered

This is a huuuuuuge project, and it's important to understand why we need it.

52 mins

Channel 8 travel show trailer pastes Taiwan flag over mainland China

When trying too hard makes things awkward instead.

2 hours

AMK Town Council ex-general manager allegedly took S$107,000 in bribes & mistress money

Finally getting charged after 1.5 years of investigation.

3 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close