2nd S’porean influencer uses “never fails to disappoint” in post promoting car rental brand

Hot on the heels of a local influencer who was mocked for a grammar mistake in an Instagram post promoting a ramen chain, a second influencer has, quite incredibly, managed to make an identical error.

In case you haven’t heard about her, this is the OG grammar-mistake influencer:

In her original post in December last year, she wrote that Ajisen Ramen “never fails to disappoint me [her]”, before correcting it to “@ajisensg have delicious ramens” in the wake of online backlash.

And here’s the second influencer’s post:

The Instagram post, which was created on Wednesday, Mar. 14, at around noon, has close to 1,500 likes.

And this influencer, whom we are also refraining from linking to or identifying, happens to have about 80,000 followers.

It seems like the backlash is starting as well, judging by recent comments on her Instagram post:

Said influencer appears to have realised her error, however, and sometime between 4 and 5pm on Wednesday changed her caption to “They never fail to impress me”:

Top photo: screenshots from Instagram post

