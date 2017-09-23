Back

S’porean makes video to air grievances with job interviews that require him to speak Mandarin

A common gripe among non-Mandarin-speaking Singaporeans.

By Mandy How | 5 hours

A Singaporean man on a job hunt was so frustrated by the hiring process that he has taken to Facebook to air his views:

In case you can’t see the Facebook post, here’s a screenshot of it and the video below:

Gained some traction

In the 80-second video that has gained some traction online, the man explained that he’s an “IT guy” whose job scope is highly reliant on technical competence.

However, a potential employer appeared to be particularly hung up about his race instead.

Here’s roughly what transpired, as told by him:

The potential employer asks if Muniandy can you speak Chinese?

The former than continues with technical question, presumably related to the job scope.

However, after all that, the employer enquires once again: “Don’t mind me asking, are you Chinese?”

When Muniandy replies that he’s not, the person at the other end of the phone goes: “Sorry, we’re looking for Chinese-speaking people”

In the video, the man then questioned if he really has to break out in Mandarin over the phone just to prove that he can speak it.

Which he does briefly, for the benefit of the audience.

Spoke some mock Mandarin

For those who cannot understand, he speaks in a mock interview scenario (in Mandarin): “Really, I can speak Mandarin. I’m very good at it. I’m really not lying to you.”

He continues back in English: “Us learning Chinese right, is just a privilege for those who speak Chinese.”

It’s not an entitlement, he said, and it also doesn’t mean that the rest should speak in Mandarin 24/7 just because they know that he can.

“It’s not nice, not fair.”

Not uncommon

It appear’s the man’s gripes are highly relatable.

Comments in response to the video recommended applying to multi-national corporations that are less discriminating of race and language used, instead of small medium enterprises, unless the region the company serves requires Mandarin and Chinese.

Others have also pointed out the doublespeak employed by companies in Singapore, despite stricter laws in place to deal with discrimination.

For example, if the employer stated that Mandarin-speaking skills are preferred, it usually means the company is looking to hire someone who is Chinese.

Others have pointed out raising the issue to a formal authority.

