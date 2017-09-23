High SES woman hogs family parking lot, cites ‘I got money to burn’ as reason

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to “Family” parking lots found in many shopping centre carparks.

But you would hope that as a society we have progressed to a point where everyone is considerate enough to understand that such parking spaces are for families who need the extra space to juggle between a crying toddler and stroller that refuses to deploy properly.

Advertisement

High Socio-Economic Status woman

However, one lady has a different idea, apparently.

Driving what looks like a Mini Convertible, she was confronted when she allegedly took the “Family” parking lot at Jurong Point.

When asked to explain why she did so, she said that she had “money to burn” and that “everybody knows” that she has three cars.

She even brandishes a chain of what looks to be car keys to prove the point accompanied with a nod:

via GIPHY

When a security guard turned up, she promptly got into her car and drove off — without a family in tow.

The video was uploaded by Daniel Choo who shared it to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

In his post he claims that the woman had “cut in” and taken the lot which he was waiting for.

Here’s his full post:

Here’s the video of the incident:

Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:

Uzbekistan is such a beautiful country it sounds like Us Back In An Instant