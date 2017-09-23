Back

High SES woman hogs family parking lot, cites ‘I got money to burn’ as reason

One of the downsides of being High SES.

By Jonathan Lim | 45 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to “Family” parking lots found in many shopping centre carparks.

But you would hope that as a society we have progressed to a point where everyone is considerate enough to understand that such parking spaces are for families who need the extra space to juggle between a crying toddler and stroller that refuses to deploy properly.

High Socio-Economic Status woman

However, one lady has a different idea, apparently.

Driving what looks like a Mini Convertible, she was confronted when she allegedly took the “Family” parking lot at Jurong Point.

When asked to explain why she did so, she said that she had “money to burn” and that “everybody knows” that she has three cars.

She even brandishes a chain of what looks to be car keys to prove the point accompanied with a nod:

via GIPHY

When a security guard turned up, she promptly got into her car and drove off — without a family in tow.

The video was uploaded by Daniel Choo who shared it to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

In his post he claims that the woman had “cut in” and taken the lot which he was waiting for.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

SIA stewardess recounts flight serving man who lost wife on holiday

Something to think about.

S’porean woman pens touching post about cancer-stricken husband who has defied expectations

After they have gone through trials and tribulations.

Here’s his full post:

Here’s the video of the incident:

Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:

Uzbekistan is such a beautiful country it sounds like Us Back In An Instant

About Jonathan Lim

Jon is thankful that Singapore is interesting enough to keep a website like Mothership.sg up and running.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SIA stewardess recounts flight serving man who lost wife on holiday

Something to think about.

11 mins

S'porean woman pens touching post about cancer-stricken husband who has defied expectations

After they have gone through trials and tribulations.

March 16, 2018

Taxi driver thought Yishun Ave 9 temple steps was exit & got stranded

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

2 hours

S'porean Grab driver complains about paying taxes on S$38,000 income, gets schooled

This is excluding Medisave.

3 hours

S'porean makes video to air grievances with job interviews that require him to speak Mandarin

A common gripe among non-Mandarin-speaking Singaporeans.

5 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close