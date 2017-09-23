Should non-Muslims be allowed to buy halal meat? S’pore woman doesn’t think so.

Should Halal meat only be purchased and eaten by Muslims?

One woman here took to Facebook to share her views about a Chinese mother and her son taking Halal meat at the supermarket.

According to the status she posted, non-Muslims have other meat options and should not be taking Halal meat because Muslims are then left with “empty shelves.”

A screenshot of her post was uploaded onto Twitter. You can see it here:

Here’s the text in case you can’t see it:

“I’m a little peeved when I see non-Muslims taking their meat from the Halal section of the supermarket, when their section still has plenty. Today I saw this Chinese mother and her son wanting to take some (presuming for his bulking) and I politely said, ‘You guys know that there’s a non-halal section over there right?’ She replied smiling with, ‘Ya I know.’ Her son, obviously realising what I just meant, wanted to usher his mum to the said aisle, but she took some of the meat anyway. I cannot emphasise the number of times I was greeted by empty shelves of Halal meat when grocery shopping. Just because you see that aisle first, doesn’t mean you can take them. The issue isn’t with ignorance as the signs cannot be anymore bolder, brighter or bigger. Let’s all work to be more gracious to one another.”

Alternative views

Hazirah Howe, another Muslim, responded with her take on the matter with a Facebook comment on the post itself.

This was what she posted on Facebook:

“Actually if anything, I think everyone should be encouraged to consume halal meat. It’s proven to be healthier. Also, as a Chinese looking person, I would feel offended if anyone were to say that to me.”

She picked up the discussion on Twitter, with other Twitter users also contributing to the conversation.

These were the points raised:

1) It’s possible they were cooking for Muslims or actually *are* Muslim

Hazirah pointed out that the Facebook poster should not have assumed that the meat was for her son’s bulking — perhaps they were cooking for Muslims, or are even Muslims themselves.

As a half-Chinese who describes herself as “Chinese looking,” she also said that “to assume a Muslim has to look a certain way is appalling”.

“funny she assumes that the Chinese mother is a non-muslim. Do chinese now need to prove that they are believing in what religion? I’m a Chinese Muslim, and I am deeply offended to be judge by my race! Ikr! I’m half Chinese but look completely Chinese. And my husband and my dad are converts. So for her to assume a muslim has to look a certain way is appalling.”

“You dont know her part of the story. She could be cooking for muslim friends? Or maybe she lives in a rented place which allows only halal products? Or maybe she is a muslim herself? Race does not determine religion. Same how not all Malays are Muslim, not all Chinese are buddhists and not all Indians are Hindus.”

2) It’s good that people are opting to eat Halal meat

In her original response, Hazirah asserted that halal meat is healthier, adding that “everyone should be encouraged to consume Halal meat”.

Others on Twitter added further explanation to support this point too:

“Did you know that halal meat does not mean the meat was slaughtered with recite, but also it makes the slaughtered meat healthier than the rest. Why? Usually, halal slaughtered makes the meat less bloody due to the way it is slaughtered (cut by the neck). It kept the meat fresh”

“Im being bitter with the woman. Why non-muslim cannot buy halal meat? Halal meat or any other kind of halal food are good and healthy so we should share it together.”

3) Singapore is considered fortunate

Also in her comment on the original post, which is not set to public, Hazirah noted that in Scotland, where she lives, it is much tougher to find halal meat than in Singapore.

This was her Facebook comment:

“If graciousness was what you’re looking for, then based on this post you’re not exactly deserving of it. I live in Scotland and to get halal meat I have to drive an hour away and we only have ONE halal store. I would much rather have the privilege of walking or taking the bus to another supermarket. Fair enough if you had very little options to begin with, but you don’t. This post just makes you seem entitled and ungrateful.”

Additionally, she added in the expanded discussion on Twitter, Scots are less accepting of Muslims and their needs:

Another Twitter user also pointed out that the Facebook poster is “lucky” to not have met an Islamaphobe:

“She’s lucky she hasn’t met an islamaphobe yet. I wonder how she would’ve handled that. Ikr. Islamaphobia is so common where I’m at in Scotland. She should be grateful that there are people that have no qualms about buying halal meat.”

But what about supply and availability?

According to screenshots of her comments shared by Hazirah on Twitter, the original Facebook poster said the point of her post was really to shed light on the lack of graciousness of the Chinese woman and her son.

She also alluded to a supply issue, noting that Halal meat is not readily available for all:

“Let’s hope that in future Halal meat is more readily available for everyone, but at this moment we have yet to progress towards that.”

Here’s what the original poster wrote:

“This is Singapore, there’s no shortage of food”

However, some netizens argue that there is no lack of halal meat in Singapore, and there is more than enough to go round.

Given that, there is really no reason for Halal meat to be reserved for Muslims only.

“If she’s living in ‘non-muslim country’ then she’s not wrong tho since halal meat is limited and she emphasize that she encountered number of times that halal meat is finished, then the one who can eat non halal meat should take it from the non halal section 1. Halal meat is not limited in Singapore. 2. She can buy halal meat from another supermarket, which would probably be a bus/taxi/car ride away. Or even walking distance. If in sg can find halal meat anywhere, then she’s wrong. thank you for the clarification.”

“‘Let’s all work to be more gracious to one another’, says the person who rants about it. Perhaps your area has larger Muslim community? One chinese picks a meat at your designated section doesn’t mean all of us are picking at your section. OR the person working in the supermarket is not doing his/her job replenishing the stocks. This is Singapore, there’s no shortage of food.”

Here’s Hazirah’s original tweet:

I can't believe non-muslims buying halal meat is an issue 😑 pic.twitter.com/nDHs62M7ow — Hazicat (@Hazicat) March 11, 2018

