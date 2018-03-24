Foodpanda opens dine-in restaurant in Woodlands, combines delivery from 9 brands for residents

Dine in with 9 F&B brands

For those worried about food delivery services ruining your food, you can now dine in at foodpanda’s first pop-up kitchen concept — just like you would at a normal restaurant.

Favourites by foodpanda will open March 30, 2018 in Woodlands, with nine F&B brands for patrons to choose from.

The brands are Ichiban Bento, Crystal Jade Kitchen, Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao, Coca-Cola, Nene Chicken, Saap Saap Thai, Kaffe & Toast, Ben & Jerry’s, and Wingzone.

The restaurant seats up to 30.

This concept is reminiscent of PasarBella, another dine-in concept that houses multiple F&B brands under one roof.

However, foodpanda’s initiative might be less accessible, seeing that the restaurant is located at an industrial area.

Different brands, one delivery fee

Those who live within a 5km radius (e.g. residents of Sembawang and Yishun) of Favourites by foodpanda can also mix orders from the nine F&B vendors under one delivery fee (but don’t ask us why Coca Cola counts as a brand, who in the world orders Coke through foodpanda?).

Usually, customers can only choose one brand for a flat delivery fee of S$3, and orders from additional brands will cost another S$3 per brand.

Exciting times ahead for residents in the North.

Where to go: 71 Woodlands Avenue 10, Singapore 737743

Opens March 30, 2018.

