Back

Contempt of court proceedings against Li Shengwu can start, as application challenging AGC’s order dismissed

Even though he is not in Singapore.

By Belmont Lay | 29 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

The Secret Garden exhibition

24 March 2018 - 01 April 2018, 12:00-18:00

28 Temenggong Road Singapore 098775

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

A High Court judge has dismissed an application by Li Shengwu, paving the way for contempt of court proceedings to commence against him.

The application by the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was to challenge an order by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to personally serve him papers outside Singapore.

The decision on Monday, March 26 by Justice Kannan Ramesh, would have Li pay costs understood to be about S$6,000.

Background of case

Li, 32, is a junior fellow at Harvard University, and is based in the United States.

On July 15, 2017, Li wrote in a Facebook post that the Singapore government was “litigious” and has a “pliant court system”.

The post was shared with “friends only”.

His comments accompanied a Wall Street Journal article he posted on the dispute between his father Lee Hsien Yang, his aunt Lee Wei Ling and PM Lee over the Oxley Road house that belonged to the late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, who was Li’s grandfather.

The AGC wrote to Li six days after the comments were made. He was asked to “purge the contempt” by deleting the post and issuing a written apology on his Facebook page. Li did not do so.

The AGC then filed an application for permission to start contempt of court proceedings in the High Court, which was granted on Aug. 21.

The contempt of court proceedings were launched against Li even though he was outside of Singapore.

Four months after that in December 2017, Li filed an application challenging the order that the AGC obtained from the High Court before the proceedings were launched against him.

Li’s lawyers issues statement

Li’s lawyers, Abraham Vergis and Asiyah Arif of Providence Law Asia, issued a statement to the media: “While Shengwu respects the Court’s decision, he is understandably disappointed with the outcome.”

Li is considering whether to appeal against the decision, “given that novel and important legal issues arose for determination” of the costs.

Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:

Are you a media freelancer? Were you promised better “exposure” instead of cash payment for your work?

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Uber’s Lion City Rentals not included in sale to Grab, hirers left in limbo

Drivers are unsure on what will happen to their incentives and rental rebates.

Uber dead in S’pore by April 8, 2018, this is what you can expect of Grab

Commuters, drivers and hungry people, take note.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Uber's Lion City Rentals not included in sale to Grab, hirers left in limbo

Drivers are unsure on what will happen to their incentives and rental rebates.

39 mins

Uber dead in S'pore by April 8, 2018, this is what you can expect of Grab

Commuters, drivers and hungry people, take note.

March 26, 2018

Shake Shack rumoured to be opening at Jewel Changi Airport

No need to go to New York to eat anymore.

2 hours

Uber S'pore staff cleared out of office by 4pm, locked out of systems as early as 10:30am

We're told they are all still employed though, and will eventually be offered jobs by Grab.

3 hours

M'sia tables its own Fake News law, can impose 10-year jail term on people outside M'sia

Penalties include a fine of RM 500,000 or ten years in prison, or both.

6 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close