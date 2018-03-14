Back

S’porean prof allowed to speak in S’pore only on day of talk. NUS: it was an “oversight”

Okay then.

By Jeanette Tan | March 14, 2018

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

On Friday, March 9, Singaporean journalism professor Cherian George published a blog post that basically alleged really curious academic practices on the part of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Don’t know who Cherian is? Read our interview with him here:

The S’porean whose bright academic career in S’pore ended for non-academic reasons

But back to his blog. Here’s the skinny:

  • In December 2017, Cherian was invited to speak on March 9 at NUS’s Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences (FASS) by a fellow professor based at NUS.
  • He agreed, but the professor told him he needed to wait for approval from the university administration before he could proceed to book his flights to Singapore (Cherian is currently based in Hong Kong, teaching at the Hong Kong Baptist University).
  • Months passed, no approval came. Until 3pm on the day the talk was supposed to be held.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Pro-democracy movement all but dead in Hong Kong. Here’s why.

Pro-democracy citizens are losing hope in the face of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

Asian man running for US President in 2020

He is running as a Democrat.

Now, some context needs to be added to these facts:

  • Cherian said in mid-February that he was informed that “all visitors to the Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences [FASS] are subject to screening”.
  • Out of the universities in 25 countries he has previously spoken in, not once has an invitation to speak at an event been handled in this fashion.
  • Nor, he adds, was he ever required to seek approval for any visitor he invited to speak to his students in his decade spent teaching at Nanyang Technological University’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.
  • He notes that he flew back to Singapore on multiple occasions to speak at events organised by the Institute of Policy Studies, Singapore Management University and even a couple of museums.

He added:

“The treatment I’ve just received is not typical.”

NUS: It was an oversight

When we checked in with NUS about what happened, a spokesperson responded with a short comment on Wednesday morning saying:

“We regret that our internal administrative process took longer than expected due to an oversight, leading to this unfortunate incident. We have invited Dr Cherian George to give a talk later this month and he has accepted.”

We had asked them also about the screening process — when it was implemented and why a special one is needed for FASS in particular — as well as if they had responses to other assertions Cherian had made.

On Monday evening, Cherian had posted an update to his blog to reflect the same — that he had accepted NUS’s belated invitation to travel down to deliver the talk accordingly:

Monday 12 March: I’ve been re-invited and have agreed to speak at NUS later this month. I was in two minds about whether to say yes, in case it’s seen as accepting of a process that treats Singaporeans this way. But I don’t doubt my host’s sincerity in inviting me. And, I’d like to believe that collegiality still has a place in academia.”

Here’s a poster advertising the talk sent to FASS students:

Image courtesy of a reader

Top photo via NUS FASS Facebook page

Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:

Uzbekistan is such a beautiful country it sounds like Us Back In An Instant

About Jeanette Tan

Jeanette takes pride in her ability to sing the complete lyrics to Hakuna Matata and a host of other Disney songs. She holds out hope to someday be talent-spotted to do voice-overs for documentaries, lifts and automated telephone answering systems.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Pro-democracy movement all but dead in Hong Kong. Here's why.

Pro-democracy citizens are losing hope in the face of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

2 hours

S'pore signed a UN convention to protect "intangible" heritage, explained

Because all the best char kway teow and hokkien mee cooking techniques must be protected.

2 hours

Asian man running for US President in 2020

He is running as a Democrat.

10 hours

Sec 3 Social Studies guide: Speak Singlish, play in HDB estate show low socio-economic status

Singaporeans triggered. Potentially 85% will be triggered.

14 hours

Why Goh Keng Swee set up ISEAS: 'We know Melbourne better than Medan.'

PM Lee spent ISEAS's 50th birthday explaining why Singapore needs it.

16 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close