AMK Town Council ex-general manager allegedly took S$107,000 in bribes & mistress money

A former General Manager of Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) was charged with 55 counts of corruption on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

He was suspected of receiving S$107,000 in kind for giving AMKTC’s businesses to two repair building companies, 19-ANC Enterprise, and 19-NS2 Enterprise.

These are the quick facts of the case, according to court documents that Mothership saw:

Who were involved?

Victor Wong Chee Meng, General Manager CPG Facilities Management, the managing agent of Ang Mo Kio Town Council.

Chia Sin Lan, director of 19-ANC Enterprise

Ms Yip Fong Yin, director of 19-NS2 Enterprise.

What changed hands?

Chia bribed Wong with more than S$30,000 which Wong remitted to his mistress Xu Hongmei in China.

Chia procured a job for Wong’s daughter-in-law at 4-Ever Engineering.

Chia’s company 19-ANC Enterprise allegedly paid S$8,200 as salary to Wong’s daughter-in-law while she was working at 4-Ever Engineering.

Chia paid for meals that ranged between S$42 and S$1,377

Chia paid for KTV entertainment that cost between S$121 and S$4,280. In 2015, Wong accepted nearly S$45,000 worth of karaoke club entertainment.

Wong received spa treatments at Geylang and Spa-1 Wellness Centre valued between S$147 and S$1,476. He also accepted a S$35 hotel stay at Fragrance Hotel.

Chia conspired with Yin to bribe Wong with a S$13,500 discount on a Toyota Corolla Altis.

Chia provided Wong with free use of a M1 mobile line that cost S$2,527.

When did these activities take place?

The offences took place between 2014 and September 2016.

The Case Wong started out at Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) as a property manager before he was promoted to General Manager in 2013. He was contracted under CPG Facilities Management, which manages the facilities for AMKTC. Upon receiving a complaint about Wong in September 2016, AMKTC requested for Wong to go on leave. AMKTC chairman Ang Hin Kee raised the matter to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), which proceeded to investigate Wong. By November 2016, Wong was removed from all his positions at AMKTC. As a result of Wong’s “wrongly approved” quotations, AMKTC was the only town council not to get a “green” band for corporate governance during an audit for financial year April 2016 to March 2017. The other town council was Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC). Following news that Wong was being investigated, Law Minister K. Shanmugam said on Jan. 6, 2017 that “regardless of who and regardless of the fact that this is the general manager of AMKTC, no town council, no one, nothing will be swept under the carpet”. Shanmugam also took the chance to throw shade at the Worker’s Party-ran AHTC, which was also undergoing audit for alleged lapses in governance. Five months after Wong was removed, AMKTC replaced him with Ang Boon Peng as General Manager.

19-ANC Enterprise and 19-NS2 Enterprise are also charged with one count of corruption each for giving Wong “gratification as an inducement to advance the business interests” of the company.

Lawyers for both Chia and Wong indicated that the men will be challenging the charges.

Both are out on S$100,000 bail and will be due back in court for their next hearing on April 11, 2018.

Top image via Google Maps

