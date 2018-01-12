Man with $95,000 BTO was not employed with design firm when episode was filmed: Mediacorp

In the past week, we featured a story on a 4-room BTO flat that was renovated for S$95,000.

Some netizens on HardwareZone then found out that the homeowner is, in fact, an employee of the very interior design firm that renovated his home:

Homeowner is an employee

Speaking to Mothership, Steven Ong, head of English Entertainment Productions for Mediacorp Studios shared that D5 Studio Images was chosen for its “Japanese minimalist look, feel and functionality”.

“We saw this as an up-and-coming interior design trend liked by young couples. Max and Michelle were the homeowners that D5 had created the design for.”

Confirming that Max indeed is an employee of D5 Studio Image, Ong stresses, however, that Max was not employed by them at the time the show was filmed and produced:

“It was later on that Max decided to join the firm. D5 alerted us to this but after some deliberation we decided to proceed with the production, as Max and Michelle had contracted their design works to the firm before Max started working for them.”

According to Ong, the production team sought to be as objective and helpful to viewers as possible, covering all the important aspects of the process including cost increases and completion delays experienced by the couple.

He acknowledges more could have been done to prevent any uncertainty, though:

“In hindsight, for avoidance of doubt, we should have informed viewers of the development during the episode.”

No incentives or reimbursements

And for those who might have been wondering if Mediacorp gave any incentives to the couple for appearing on the show, here’s Ong’s answer:

“Mediacorp Studios does not give design firms or homeowners any reimbursements or incentives for appearing on the show.”

Meanwhile, the company at the centre of this whole saga, D5 Studio Image, took to its Facebook page to say it will be releasing a statement on the episode soon.

We will bring you further updates on this story as we receive them.

