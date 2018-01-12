McDonald’s in S’pore selling chocolate pie, Fish & Fries from March 1, 2018

Events
Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia
12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm
Singapore Art Museum
FOSSASIA Submit 2018
22 March 2018 - 25 February 2018, -
Upsurge
Upsurge
It seems like McDonald’s is indefatigable when it comes to releasing new items, considering past reception.
Chocolate pie
The fast food giant has announced that it will be selling the much-hyped chocolate pies in Singapore starting March 1, 2018:
Singaporeans have long heard of this menu item, which was previously only available in countries such as Korea, Japan and Bangkok.
The Rich Chocolate Pie gained popularity in the second half of 2017:
The molten centre is one of its main selling points:
Fish & Fries
In other news, McDonald’s Singapore will also be releasing Fish & Fries, as well a Sweet Chilli Fish Burger on the same date:
We have reached out to McDonald’s for more information and will update this article when they reply.
