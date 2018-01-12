McDonald’s in S’pore selling chocolate pie, Fish & Fries from March 1, 2018

It seems like McDonald’s is indefatigable when it comes to releasing new items, considering past reception.

Chocolate pie

The fast food giant has announced that it will be selling the much-hyped chocolate pies in Singapore starting March 1, 2018:

Singaporeans have long heard of this menu item, which was previously only available in countries such as Korea, Japan and Bangkok.

The Rich Chocolate Pie gained popularity in the second half of 2017:

The molten centre is one of its main selling points:

드디어 출시 #리치초콜릿파이 A post shared by ʝιиуσυиg (@chloe2ndnov) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

Fish & Fries

In other news, McDonald’s Singapore will also be releasing Fish & Fries, as well a Sweet Chilli Fish Burger on the same date:

We have reached out to McDonald’s for more information and will update this article when they reply.

