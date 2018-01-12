Young stud takes old-school Chinatown spice stall to Ang Mo Kio wet market
Anthony The Spice Maker is a hipster-looking spice shop tucked away in Chinatown Complex wet market.
This spice-making family business was started by one Mr Leow in 1986.
Leow’s wife was sent to Little India to learn how to mix spices and make spice paste back then because he did not know much about spices.
They have been in business ever since with their secret blend of spices.
Renamed in 2008
When Leow’s son, Anthony, took over the business in 2008, he renamed it Anthony The Spice Maker because regular customers knew him by his English name. He also sold his spices in beautiful packets and in a clean environment, presenting his stall as a modern spice shop.
A website and social media presence was also set up to attract the younger crowd and cater to international customers.
Anthony, 57, now runs the Chinatown outlet, while his son Jack, 27, runs an Ang Mo Kio outlet.
Singapore flavours
Jack has acknowledged that the shop doesn’t get a lot of Indians buying spices from them.
However, the younger Leow qualifies that their spices are very Singaporean — a mixture of Indian, Malay, Peranakan, and Chinese.
For example, the shop sells “Traditional Flavours of Singapore” spice blends, such as Fish Head Curry, Meat Rendang, and bestseller Supreme Curry Powder, which is so famous, it has European and American customers making flight detours just to buy it.
Ready-made rempah
Another one of their bestsellers is the ready-made spice pastes (rempah) crafted for time-starved customers:
Spice rubs
Even if you’re looking for other spice blends to say, grill meats, there is an array of spice rubs, such as Grandpa’s Rub, to marinate meats for grilling and pan searing.
While the spice blends and pastes are available for order online, customers can also get them at the two brick and mortar stalls where Jack feels offers “a lot of interaction between the vendors and customers”.
Changing perception of wet markets
Jack hopes to change people’s negative perception of the wet market, and attract a younger demographic with their more modern, well-put-together space.
To find out more about Anthony The Spice Maker, check out the My Grandfather Story video on them:
Visit Anthony The Spice Maker at their website, Facebook page, or at their brick-and-mortar outlets:
Chinatown Outlet
Blk 335 Smith Street #B1-169
Chinatown Complex
Singapore 050335
Contact:+65 91177573
Ang Mo Kio Outlet
Blk 160 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 #01-77/78
Mayflower Market and Food Centre
Singapore 560160
Contact:+65 91068431
Top image via Anthony The Spice Maker
