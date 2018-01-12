Back

Young stud takes old-school Chinatown spice stall to Ang Mo Kio wet market

They can be found at Chinatown and Ang Mo Kio.

By Joshua Lee | 9 hours

Upsurge

Anthony The Spice Maker is a hipster-looking spice shop tucked away in Chinatown Complex wet market.

This spice-making family business was started by one Mr Leow in 1986.

Leow’s wife was sent to Little India to learn how to mix spices and make spice paste back then because he did not know much about spices.

They have been in business ever since with their secret blend of spices.

Renamed in 2008

When Leow’s son, Anthony, took over the business in 2008, he renamed it Anthony The Spice Maker because regular customers knew him by his English name. He also sold his spices in beautiful packets and in a clean environment, presenting his stall as a modern spice shop.

A website and social media presence was also set up to attract the younger crowd and cater to international customers.

Anthony, 57, now runs the Chinatown outlet, while his son Jack, 27, runs an Ang Mo Kio outlet.

Singapore flavours

Jack has acknowledged that the shop doesn’t get a lot of Indians buying spices from them.

However, the younger Leow qualifies that their spices are very Singaporean — a mixture of Indian, Malay, Peranakan, and Chinese.

For example, the shop sells “Traditional Flavours of Singapore” spice blends, such as Fish Head Curry, Meat Rendang, and bestseller Supreme Curry Powder, which is so famous, it has European and American customers making flight detours just to buy it.

Via Anthony The Spice Maker.
Via Anthony The Spice Maker.

Ready-made rempah

Another one of their bestsellers is the ready-made spice pastes (rempah) crafted for time-starved customers:

Spice rubs

Even if you’re looking for other spice blends to say, grill meats, there is an array of spice rubs, such as Grandpa’s Rub, to marinate meats for grilling and pan searing.

Via Anthony The Spice Maker.

While the spice blends and pastes are available for order online, customers can also get them at the two brick and mortar stalls where Jack feels offers “a lot of interaction between the vendors and customers”.

Changing perception of wet markets

Jack hopes to change people’s negative perception of the wet market, and attract a younger demographic with their more modern, well-put-together space.

This is their AMK outlet. Via Anthony The Spice Maker.
This is their Chinatown outlet. Via Anthony The Spice Maker.

To find out more about Anthony The Spice Maker, check out the My Grandfather Story video on them:

Visit Anthony The Spice Maker at their website, Facebook page, or at their brick-and-mortar outlets:

Chinatown Outlet
Blk 335 Smith Street #B1-169
Chinatown Complex
Singapore 050335
Contact:+65 91177573

Ang Mo Kio Outlet
Blk 160 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 #01-77/78
Mayflower Market and Food Centre
Singapore 560160
Contact:+65 91068431

 

Top image via Anthony The Spice Maker

1819 is a labour of love by Mothership.sg. We tell stories from Singapore’s history, heritage & culture. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

