Iswaran allowed to stay in Australia for 16 more days due to falling ill while overseas

Former transport minister S Iswaran, 61, has been granted permission to remain outside Singapore for an additional 16 days due to falling ill while in Australia, said a spokesman for the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in a statement on Mar. 4, as reported by CNA.

An application was filed by Iswaran's lawyers on the same day, which was also the final day of his initial approved period to leave Singapore.

Away for two weeks

Iswaran was previously granted permission to leave for two weeks from Feb. 16 to Mar. 4 to help his son settle into university in Australia, so long as he adhered to several conditions, including an additional S$500,000 bail in cash, on top of his existing S$800,000 bail amount.

He also had to provide the authorities his travel itinerary and remain contactable during the period.

The new extension is until Mar. 19.

Iswaran will have to provide updates on his medical condition to an investigation officer daily via video call, as part of the terms of the extension.

He will also have to surrender his travel documents to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) within 24 hours upon returning to Singapore.

The extension of his stay in Australia must also be consented to by Iswaran's bailor.

No details were provided on Iswaran's illness by the AGC spokesperson.

Mothership has contacted Iswaran's lawyers for more information.

27 corruption charges

Iswaran faces a total of 27 charges, including two for corruption, following CPIB investigations.

He is accused of receiving over S$360,000 worth of tickets to football matches, Grand Prix F1, and shows.

He pleaded not guilty, saying he was innocent and would focus on clearing his name.

