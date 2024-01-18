‘I am innocent’: Iswaran says he’s focused on clearing his name, return of salary & allowances ‘right thing to do’

After he was charged in court with corruption on the morning of Jan. 18, 2024, former Minister for Transport S Iswaran released a statement in the afternoon, reiterating his claim of innocence.

'I am innocent': Iswaran

In the statement published on his Facebook page at 12:56pm, Iswaran said: "I am innocent and will now focus on clearing my name."

He said he denies the charges and allegations against him and reiterated what he penned in his letters to PM Lee.

Iswaran added that "even though [he is] innocent", he believes it is the "right thing to do" to resign as a minister, MP and PAP member and to return all monies he received by way of salary as a minister and allowances as MP from the commencement of the CPIB’s investigations in July 2023.

"We cannot in all good conscience keep the monies when I was unable, on account of the investigations, to discharge my duties as a Minister and Member of Parliament in that period. "

Said he is deeply saddened he can longer serve West Coast residents

"I am deeply saddened that I will no longer be serving the residents of West Coast. It has been a privilege to serve them over the past 26 years alongside a very dedicated group of grassroots leaders and activists," he said.

"These past months have been most difficult for my family and me. I am particularly grateful to my family for their enduring love and their unwavering support. My family and I are deeply touched by the continued support, kindness and encouragement of our friends and well-wishers."

Here is the full statement:

Pleaded not guilty

Following a months-long investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), the former transport minister was charged with corruption today (Jan. 18).

Iswaran is accused of accepting over S$160,000 from hotelier Ong Beng Seng so that latter could advance his own business interests in a Singapore Grand Prix contract with the Singapore Tourism Board.

Iswaran also faces 24 charges of accepting valuable items from Ong while he was a public servant, The valuable items, which were worth over S$218,000 and included Singapore Grand Prix tickets, were allegedly accepted by Iswaran between November 2015 and December 2021.

Iswaran also faces one charge of obstructing justice in May 2023.

He arrived at the State Courts on Thursday morning at 8:10am accompanied by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

He pleaded not guilty to his charges.

The prosecution asked for the case to be adjourned and to extend Iswaran's current bail.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled to take place on Mar. 1, 2024.

How the CPIB investigation came about

Less than two weeks ago, on Jan. 9, 2024, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said the CPIB investigation on Iswaran was completed and handed over to the Attorney-General's Chambers for review.

Iswaran's case came to light when CPIB found information in the course of another investigation.

This started a quiet investigation in May 2023, and PM Lee was alerted to it on May 29, 2023.

On Jul. 5, 2023, CPIB told PM Lee they had attained enough information to launch a formal investigation into Iswaran. PM Lee gave the director of CPIB his concurrence to launch a formal investigation.

Iswaran was subsequently arrested by CPIB on Jul. 11, 2023, and released on bail.

He was arrested on the same day as billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng.

PM Lee instructed Iswaran to take a leave of absence until CPIB's investigations are completed.

Iswaran also announced his resignation from PM Lee's Cabinet and the People's Action Party on Jan. 18.

Top image by Mothership