Back

Transport Minister S Iswaran charged with corruption, obstructing justice, pleads not guilty

He faces a total of 27 charges and is the first minister to be charged with criminal offences in court.

Kerr Puay Hian | January 18, 2024, 09:17 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Minister for Transport S Iswaran was charged with corruption on Jan. 18, 2024.

He is the first minister in the history of Singapore to be charged with a criminal offence in court.

He faces a total of 27 charges, including criminal charges of obtaining any valuable thing from a person concerned in any related proceeding or business as a public servant, obstructing justice and corruption charges of receiving gratification.

He is out on bail for S$800,000.

Pleads not guilty

Iswaran is represented by a team of lawyers led by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

When asked to take his plea, Iswaran said he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution asked for the case to be adjourned and to extend his current bail.

Singh said that Iswaran was initially handed 36 charges by the CPIB on Jan. 15, 2024, and asked if the prosecution will be proceeding with the remaining nine charges.

The prosecution confirmed that they will not be proceeding with the charges "after considering all the evidence in the case".

Singh then further questioned the decision and said it was "surprising and highly significant" that after what he assumed was a "very thorough investigation", nine charges have now "evaporated".

The judge fixed the case for a pre-trial conference on March 1, 2024.

Accompanied by lawyer to State Courts

Iswaran arrived at the State Courts building at 8:10am accompanied by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

He did not say anything to the media when he entered the building.

Background

Less than two weeks ago, on Jan. 9, 2024, minister Chan Chun Sing, on behalf of the Prime Minister, said the CPIB investigation on Iswaran was completed and handed over to the Attorney-General's Chambers for review.

Iswaran's case came to light when CPIB found information during another investigation.

This started a quiet investigation in May 2023, and PM Lee was alerted to it on May 29, 2023.

On Jul. 5, 2023, CPIB told PM Lee they had attained adequate information to launch a formal investigation into Iswaran. PM Lee gave the director of CPIB his concurrence to launch a formal investigation.

Iswaran was subsequently arrested by CPIB on Jul. 11, 2023, and released on bail.

He was arrested on the same day as billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng.

PM Lee instructed Iswaran to take a leave of absence until CPIB's investigations are completed.

PM Lee said that Iswaran had no access to official resources and government buildings during his leave of absence.

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat is the Acting Minister for Transport.

Top image via Andrew Koay/Mothership

Chee Hong Tat promoted to Transport Minister, Grace Fu appointed Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations after Iswaran resignation

Iswaran resigned on Jan. 18, 2024 after being charged in court.

January 18, 2024, 10:36 AM

Panicky otter pup stuck on ledge outside Ngee Ann Polytechnic library rescued by Acres

The otter was squeaking loudly and repeatedly attempted to hop back up the ledge, but failed to do so.

January 18, 2024, 10:36 AM

US-bound ANA flight returns to Tokyo after 'heavily drunk' passenger bites flight stewardess

The passenger told the Japanese police that he took a sleeping pill, hence he "doesn't recall" what he did.

January 18, 2024, 10:34 AM

Iswaran resigns as transport minister, MP & PAP member

He will also return all his ministerial salary and MP allowances received from July 2023.

January 18, 2024, 10:21 AM

Man allegedly pumps subsidised RON95 petrol into S'pore-registered BMW, ignores M'sian calling him out

Aiyo.

January 18, 2024, 08:27 AM

Iswaran shows up at State Courts in relation to corruption probe

Less than two weeks ago, it was announced that CPIB had completed their investigations on him.

January 18, 2024, 08:11 AM

Three Peacocks moving out of Labrador Park after 6 years, last day on Jan. 31, 2024

Moving to a new location.

January 18, 2024, 03:22 AM

World's 2nd most populous nation, China, sees population fall for 2nd year in a row

Only 1.409 billion now.

January 17, 2024, 08:14 PM

Driver quarrels with S'pore car driver who allegedly took 'very long time' to pump petrol in JB

He allegedly took "at least 10 minutes".

January 17, 2024, 08:12 PM

35 FairPrice stores to open 24 hours this CNY 2024

Somewhere to go.

January 17, 2024, 07:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.