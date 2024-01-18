Iswaran alleged to have received over S$360,000 of tickets to football matches, F1, shows over 7 years

Former transport minister S Iswaran was charged with corruption and other offences on Jan. 18, 2024.

The amount of gratification and "valuable things" he allegedly obtained over seven years, between November 2015 and September 2022, is S$384,340.98.

Charge sheets state that he allegedly received over 170 tickets to football matches, Grand Prix F1, and shows.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Here are the details of the 27 charges he faces:

Two charges of corruption , under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. One charge of obstruction of justice , punishable under Section 204A(a) of the Penal Code.

, punishable under Section 204A(a) of the Penal Code. 24 charges of public servant obtaining any valuable thing, without consideration, from person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant, under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

Potential penalties

In a statement on the matter, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) stated:

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence under section 6 read with section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act can be fined up to $100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to seven years or both. Any person who is convicted under section 165 of the Penal Code can be fined or sentenced to imprisonment of up to two years or both. Any person who is convicted under section 204A(a) of the Penal Code can be fined or sentenced to imprisonment of up to seven years or both."

What is Iswaran accused of doing?

First corruption charge

The first corruption charge against Iswaran alleges that he corruptly obtained gratification worth S$145,434 from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng.

This was in exchange for advancing Ong's business interests in relation to a contract between Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Iswaran is accused of corruptly obtaining 10 Green Room tickets (worth about S$48,150), eight tickets to F1 venue Twenty3 (worth about S$56,068), and 32 general admission tickets (S$41,216 respectively) to the 2022 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix for September 2022.

Second corruption charge

The second corruption charge alleges that Iswaran corruptly obtained gratification from Ong, in exchange for advancing his business interests over a contract with a public body over the Singapore GP-STB facilitation agreement, as well as a proposal for a contract with STB to establish the ABBA Voyage virtual concert in Singapore.

This allegedly took place in December 2022.

According to the charge sheets, he allegedly took an outbound flight on Ong’s private plane from Singapore to Doha worth about S$10,410.40.

He also received a one-night stay in Four Seasons Doha, worth about S$4,737.63, and a business class flight from Doha to Singapore, worth about S$5,700, from Ong through Singapore GP Pte Ltd.

Obstruction of justice charge

Iswaran's charge of obstruction of justice refers to him allegedly making a repayment of S$5,700 to Singapore GP around May 25, 2023.

The charge sheet stated that this was the cost of Iswaran's business-class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore on Dec. 11, 2022.

The flight was allegedly at Mr Ong's expense through Singapore GP.

24 charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code

Section 165 of the Penal Code makes it an offence for a public servant to accept any thing of value, without payment or with inadequate payment, from any person with whom he is involved in an official capacity.

Iswaran faces 24 charges under this section.

He is accused of obtaining the following items:

Two tickets to the show "Thriller" worth about £200 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK), whom he knew to have a connection with his official function as chairman of the F1 Steering Committee

Two tickets to the show "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" worth about £270 pounds from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Two tickets to the football match for West Ham United FC v Everton FC (Boleyn Ground) worth about £468 from Ong through Como Holdings UK

Two tickets to the football match for Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC (Emirates) worth about £550 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

10 Green Room tickets to the 2016 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix worth about S$42,265 from Ong through Singapore GP

10 Green Room tickets to the 2017 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix worth about S$42,265 from Ong through Singapore GP

Five Boardwalk tickets to the 2017 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix worth about S$40,000 from Ong through Singapore GP

Four tickets to the show "Book of Mormon" worth about £540 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Four tickets to the football match of Chelsea FC v Southampton FC (Stamford Bridge) worth about £700 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Four tickets to the shows "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Part 1" and "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Part 2", worth about £1,000 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Four tickets to the football match for Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC (Emirates) worth about £1,100 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Four tickets to the show "Kinky Boots" worth about £300 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Six Twenty3 tickets to the 2018 Singapore Formula Grand Prix worth about S$13,193.10 from Ong through Singapore GP

13 general admission tickets to the 2018 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix worth about S$16,744 from Ong through Singapore GP

Four tickets to the show "The Play That Goes Wrong" worth about £380 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Four tickets to the show "School of Rock" worth about £560 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Four tickets to the football match for Chelsea FC v Manchester City FC worth at least £120 from Ong

Four tickets to the show "Hamilton" worth about £400 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Four tickets to the show "Waitress" worth about £524 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Four tickets to the show "Betrayal" worth about £1,080 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Six Green Room tickets to the 2019 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix worth about S$26,643 from Ong through Singapore GP

16 general admission tickets to the 2019 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix worth about S$20,608 from Ong through Singapore GP

Two tickets for the show "Back to the Future" worth about £449 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Two tickets to the show "&Juliet" worth about £250 from Ong through Como Holdings (UK)

Pleaded not guilty

Iswaran is represented by a team of lawyers, led by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

When asked to take his plea, Iswaran said he pleaded not guilty.

Singh said Iswaran was initially handed 36 charges by the CPIB on Jan. 15, 2024, and asked if the prosecution will be proceeding with the remaining nine charges.

The prosecution confirmed that they will not be proceeding with the charges "after considering all the evidence in the case".

Singh then further questioned the decision and said it was "surprising and highly significant" that after what he assumed was a "very thorough investigation", nine charges have now "evaporated".

Top photo by Andrew Koay