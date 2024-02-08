Back

Iswaran approved to leave S'pore for 2 weeks to help son settle into Australia university

He must adhere to several conditions, such as putting up an extra S$500,000 cash bail.

Seri Mazliana | February 08, 2024, 06:59 PM

Former transport minister S Iswaran was granted permission on Feb. 8 to leave Singapore and help his son settle into university in Australia, CNA reported.

This comes with several conditions, such as an additional S$500,000 cash bail on top of his current S$800,000 bail.

He must also provide the authorities with his travel itinerary and remain contactable during the period.

Iswaran, 61, was charged with corruption on Jan. 18, 2024.

He was the first Cabinet minister in the history of Singapore to be charged with a criminal offence in court.

Away for 2 weeks

Iswaran will be away for two weeks, from Feb. 16 to Mar. 4, 2024.

Within 24 hours upon returning to Singapore, he must surrender his travel documents to the authorities, according to the prosecution's orders.

The former minister turned up at the State Courts at around 2:30pm on Feb. 8 to submit his leave application, The Straits Times reported.

Defence lawyer Navin Thevar said the application was mainly because he needed to settle his son into university.

He said the defence accepts the prosecution's additional conditions.

Transferred to High Court

Iswaran's case will also be transferred to the High Court, CNA reported.

In raising the case, the prosecution cited "strong public interest considerations".

The defence agreed with the decision, and further requested an early trial "so the evidence can be fully aired and the matter decided as soon as possible".

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Jiang Ke-Yue replied that this is "in consideration", but that the judge's diary should also be taken into account.

The court will hold a criminal case disclosure conference on Mar. 22.

Charged for corruption

Iswaran faces a total of 27 charges, including 24 for corruption, following CPIB investigations.

He was alleged to have received over S$360,000 in gratification and "valuable things" from hotelier Ong Beng Seng, including tickets to football matches, Grand Prix F1, and various musicals and plays.

He pleaded not guilty.

After being charged in court, Iswaran released a statement on Jan. 18 claiming innocence.

He further resigned from the Cabinet and the People's Action Party and said he would focus on clearing his name.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

