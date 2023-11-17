Back

S'pore welcomes UN Security Council resolution calling for 'urgent & extended' humanitarian pauses & corridors in Gaza

12 countries of the UNSC voted in favour of the resolution, while 3 abstained from the vote.

Brenda Khoo | November 17, 2023, 02:43 PM

Singapore supports the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolution calling for "urgent and extended" humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, according to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Singapore on Nov. 17.

12 countries voted in favour, 3 abstained

According to the UNSC 2712, the call for corridors and pauses in the Gaza Strip is to facilitate the provision of essential goods and services.

More than 11,400 people have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war since Oct. 7, although the figure has not been updated for days because of the collapse of the healthcare system in Gaza, according to Aljazeera.

12 countries in the UNSC voted in favour of the resolution.

However, three countries — Russia, the UK, and the U.S. — did not exercise their voting powers, choosing to abstain from voting.

In addition to the resolution text, the UNSC called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of all hostages, including children.

The council also urged the parties to avoid depriving civilians in Gaza from life-saving services and humanitarian assistance.

Deep regret for Al-Shifa hospital raid

Singapore also expressed deep regret for the impact of Israel's military operations at Gaza's largest hospital.

On Nov. 15, Israeli military forces raided Al-Shifa hospital after laying siege for days, according to Al Jazeera.

Gaza's health ministry spokesperson told Al Jazeera that "thousands" of people are allegedly "in danger of death".

In response, Singapore's MFA has strongly urged Israel to "do its utmost" to protect all civilians and medical facilities in Gaza.

Urge all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law

Singapore's MFA has also urged all parties to "fully comply" with international humanitarian law, and protect civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools.

On Nov.6, 21 Singapore parliamentarians debated on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The motion was unanimously passed in Parliament, condemning the violence against innocent civilians in the conflict.

Earlier on Oct. 27, Singapore voted in favour of another UN resolution calling for a humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, during an emergency special session of UN General Assembly.

S'pore to continue working with humanitarian partners

MFA concluded that Singapore would continue to work closely with its humanitarian partners to offer additional assistance and support to the people living in Palestine.

On Nov. 10, Singaporeans donated over S$2 million for humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

About one week earlier, religious organisations also donated over S$126,000 to the war victims on Nov. 2.

In October, Singapore's Red Cross pledged over S$205,000 in humanitarian aid for relief efforts in Israel & Gaza, and launched a public fundraiser.

Top image from United Nations/X.

