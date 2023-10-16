Back

S'pore Red Cross pledges over S$205,000 for relief efforts in Israel & Gaza, launches public fundraising

The appeal will run till Jan. 31, 2024.

Winnie Li | October 16, 2023, 05:27 PM

WhatsappThe Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is pledging US$150,000 (S$205,410) in humanitarian aid to support the ongoing relief efforts in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, announced SRC in an Oct. 16 press release.

The humanitarian aid will go to Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Partners, which include the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and The Magen David Adom in Israel (MDA).

Both PRCS and MDA are members of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Additionally, SRC has also launched a public fundraising appeal from Oct. 16, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2024, for the relief and recovery operations.

Over 4,000 casualties so far

According to latest reports, the ongoing hostilities in Israel and the Gaza Strip, which had "significantly escalated" since Oct. 7, have caused more than 4,000 deaths, said SRC.

Additionally, thousands more were injured, and more than 1 million people in Gaza have been displaced.

With the number of displaced people expected to rise, the need for humanitarian assistance in the region will become increasingly "pressing," stated SRC.

How to donate

You can make your donation online via SRC's donation portal or Giving.sg.

You may also donate via PayNow or cheque, with directions at this link.

