S'pore supports UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Gaza, all innocent civilian lives must be protected

On Oct. 27, Singapore voted in favour of a United Nations (UN) resolution calling for a humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, during an emergency special session of UN General Assembly (GA).

According to the Associated Press (AP), the non-binding resolution was approved by the 193-member world body through a vote of 120 in favour, 14 against, and 45 abstentions.

The resolution calls for an immediate humanitarian truce in the war between Israel and Hamas (which governs the Gaza Strip) and demands for all parties to comply with obligations under international law.

It also demands for the unhindered provision of goods and services and sustained access for humanitarian workers to deliver aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Resolution has 'glaring' omissions about Hamas terror attacks & Israel's right to defend itself: Gafoor

In a statement released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Permanent Representative of Singapore to the United Nations Burhan Gafoor said that Singapore's vote in favour of the resolution was made after careful consideration.

However, he noted that the resolution has "two glaring and significant omissions".

Firstly, it failed to mention Hamas' involvement in carrying out large-scale and coordinated terror attacks that resulted in the brutal killing of 1,400 Israelis and others, as well as the abduction of over 200 hostages.

"These are acts of terror that we condemn unequivocally, and the abhorrent deeds of Hamas cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever. We reiterate our call for the immediate, unconditional and safe release of all civilians taken hostage," he said.

Gafoor also noted that the resolution did not acknowledge Israel’s legitimate right to defend its citizens and territory in compliance with international law.

"As with every country, Israel has a right to defend itself from heinous terrorist attacks, to protect its people from senseless violence and to keep its territory secure," he said.

The world body rejected a proposed amendment from Canada, backed by the U.S., which would have condemned the terror attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7 and demanded the release of hostages.

All innocent civilian lives must be protected

Despite its omissions, Gafoor explained that Singapore supported the resolution as it goes in tandem with the country's stance on being an advocate and defender of international law, the UN Charter and the rules-based multilateral system.

"This resolution reaffirms all parties’ obligations to respect and uphold international law, including international humanitarian law," he said.

"These obligations have been spelt out in many UN Security Council Resolutions. All innocent civilian lives must be protected," Gafoor said.

He added:

"[The resolution] expresses strong support for the efforts by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and for his calls for the immediate and unrestricted access of humanitarian aid, and to respond to the most basic needs of the Palestinian civilian population amidst the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip."

Two-state solution

In a statement at the emergency special session, Gafoor said that Singapore supports all efforts to defuse tensions in order to avoid an escalation of the conflict.

He said that the attack on Israel, which led to the loss of many innocent civilians, cannot be condoned or justified by any rationale.

"This is a massive humanitarian crisis. We urge all parties involved to allow the rapid, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and essential services to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip."

He added that Singapore continues to hold the view that the only viable solution to the conflict is a negotiated two-state solution.

"Both Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live in peace, security, and dignity. We call on leaders from both sides to show leadership, to exercise restraint and to take the difficult but necessary steps towards the vision of a two-state solution," he said.

Resolution is non-binding

According to the UN, resolutions adopted during GA are not legally binding on member states and only serve as recommendations.

Only resolutions adopted by the Security Council can be legally binding.

However, the Security Council has previously failed in four attempts to reach an agreement on a resolution, reported AP.

The United Arab Emirates' permanent representative to UN, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, told AP that the GA resolution holds "incredible weight and moral authority".

She said that the resolution will act as a moral authority to the Security Council and allows them to come to a decision on a council resolution.

The permanent representative of Israel to the UN said it was a "day that will go down in infamy", and Israel would not stop until Hamas' terror capabilities are destroyed, and the hostages returned.

