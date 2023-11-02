Back

S'pore organisations & faith-based groups donate over S$126,000 to Gaza victims

Coming together to help.

Daniel Seow | November 02, 2023, 02:09 PM

WhatsappA number of organisations in Singapore, including various faith-based groups, collectively showed their support for affected communities in Gaza, by donating more than S$126,000 at a fundraiser held on Oct. 27 (Friday).

The funds raised will go to the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF), which, in collaboration with the United Nations, will use the funds to help civilian victims and their families in Gaza.

The Singapore-based charity extended their gratitude to the organisations who participated in the fundraising appeal, in an Instagram post the next day:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RLA Foundation Singapore (@rlafoundationsg)

Organisations involved

The organisations involved in the fundraiser were:

  • Singapore Buddhist Federation

  • Hindu Endowment Board

  • Muslim Converts' Association of Singapore

  • Singapore Kadayanallur Muslim League

  • Jaafari Muslim Association Singapore

  • Myanmar Muslim Club Singapore

  • Singapore Bangladeshi Society

  • Amanath Multi-Purpose Co-operative Limited

  • The New College Alumni Association Singapore

  • Warees Investments Pte Ltd

The charity's CEO, Muhammad Faizal Othman, was also present to personally receive the contributions from the attendees.

Image from rlafoundationsg on Instagram.

Image from rlafoundationsg on Instagram.

Representatives from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in The Near East (UNRWA) also provided ground updates on the situation in Gaza.

Image from rlafoundationsg on Instagram.

A previous update on RLAF's Instagram on Oct. 21 showed that within a span of three days from launching their fundraising appeal, the charity was able to raise more than S$2 million towards this cause.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RLA Foundation Singapore (@rlafoundationsg)

S'poreans of different faiths coming together: Shanmugam

Recently, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam paid tribute to such efforts which demonstrate "the spirit of Singapore", at the launch of a fundraising campaign by the Nee Soon community, to provide humanitarian aid for victims in Gaza.

He said that many Singaporeans see the suffering in Gaza, and noted that organisations of different faiths, including Muslims, Christians, Hindus and Chinese temples are coming together to help.

According to him, this showed the spirit of Singapore, where regardless of race or religion, people would come together in a spirit of humanity to help people thousands of kilometres away.

Shanmugam added that he thought we can give thanks for the fact that Singapore enjoys racial and religious harmony, and people of different faiths are able to come together.

As of Oct. 28, the Nee Soon initiative raised about S$30,000 in funds, from grassroots organisations, religious organisations, harmony circles, and community partners in the community.

The Singapore Red Cross has also pledged over S$205,000 for relief efforts in Israel & Gaza, and its fundraising campaign will run till Jan. 31, 2024.

RLAF campaign extended till Nov. 17, 2023

RLAF's fundraising appeal was initially set to run from Oct. 19, 2023 to Oct. 31. 2023.

However, on its website, the charity stated that it has received an extension of permit from the Commissioner of Charities for the fundraising.

As such, it will still be collecting donations for the Gaza relief efforts until Nov. 17, 2023.

Those interested to donate can visit their website for more information.

