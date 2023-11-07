21 MPs spoke on Israel-Hamas war, condemned violence against civilians. Here's what they said.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war was discussed in Parliament on Nov. 6, 2023.

21 Singapore parliamentarians shared their thoughts and suggestions about the war.

All of them expressed their support of the motion filed by Vikram Nair and the amendments proposed by Alex Yam.

The motion was unanimously passed in Parliament, condemning the violence against innocent civilians in the conflict.

Here are some quotes from the parliamentarians' who rose to speak.

PAP MP Vikram Nair

Nair, who is a People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), filed the motion to debate the Israel-Hamas war in Parliament on Nov. 6, 2023.

The motion titled "Solidarity, Security, and Peace: The Israel-Hamas Conflict" was sponsored by fellow party members Alex Yam of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim of Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Why Hamas' actions are called terrorist attacks

With regard to why Hamas' attacks are considered terrorist attacks and why the Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) response has not been called one, Nair said the IDF is entitled to act in self-defence and to take the necessary steps to eliminate the threats to Israel.

However, he stressed that IDF is obliged to comply with international humanitarian law.

"I think the better view is that a State is entitled to take action against a non-state actor, where that non-state actor poses a threat to the country or its people, and there is no state that is able to contain or take action against that non-state actor."

PAP MP Alex Yam

Yam proposed amendments to the motion and called for unity.

He noted that while the Israel-Hamas war is a "complex conflict with a complex history", made more complicated by "misguided beliefs and distorted narratives" online, Singaporeans must unite rather than seek to divide and regard each with respect and compassion and acknowledge each other as fellow citizens.

"A wise man once asked: 'How do we know when the darkness of night becomes the light of day? Is it when we can see the sun?' No. His answer was that darkness can only truly give way to light when we see the humanity in each other and when we can regard each other as brother or sister, despite our differences."

PAP MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim

Zhulkarnain said he was "deeply distressed and concerned" about the number of civilian casualties since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

However, he said that he remains calm as the UN has constituted an Independent International Commission of Inquiry, where perpetrators who have breached international law will be brought to the International Court of Justice for their "day of reckoning".

Contribute to Gaza's humanitarian efforts

He called on the public to contribute to Gaza's humanitarian efforts and added that he was touched by the "encouraging" amount of donations for humanitarian aid in Gaza, noting that it is a joint effort from all Singaporeans, regardless of race, religion, or age.

He quoted Nobel peace prize winner Martin Luther King Jr.:

"Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that."

Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh

LO Pritam Singh said the Workers' Party (WP) supported Nair, Yam and Zhulkarnain's motion but stressed that the Israel-Hamas war did not start in a day on Oct. 7, 2023, when armed Hamas militants stormed a music festival in Israel and attacked festival goers.

Instead, the Israel-Hamas war is a subset of a larger struggle that arises out of the absence of a political solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestinians, he said.

Singh said that Singaporeans should not let the Israel-Hamas confrontation compromise Singapore's multi-racial and multi-religious peace and harmony.

He also urged Singaporeans not to analyse a political issue through religious lenses.

Two-state solution

Pritam quoted the late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, who in 2013 described the Israel-Palestinian conflict as a "running sore that oozes pus all the time".

He also quoted the late Lee saying that there has to be a two-state solution — one for the Israelis and one for the Palestinians — to end the conflict, but that a permanent resolution to the conflict becomes less likely with every passing day.

Singh also said that WP supports the major decision taken by Singapore at the UN General Assembly calling for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

Singh's full speech can be found here.

PAP MP Nadia Samdin

Noting that Singapore has been ranked as one of the most religiously diverse countries in the world, Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Nadia Samdin said peace is not about the absence of conflict but what prevails in spite of the differences.

Hold space for one another

However, in times like this, when emotions run high, Singapore's peace is tested in less obvious ways.

She urged the public to hold space for each other and said, "Let's not give in to Islamophobia, anti-Semitism or other forms of discrimination in our places of worship, schools, workplaces and society."

She quoted the late South African President and Nobel peace prize winner Nelson Mandela:

"I am not truly free if I am taking away someone else's freedom, just as surely as I am not free when my freedom is taken from me. For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others."

WP MP Gerald Giam

WP Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam condemned the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and said Israel has a right to defend itself — within the bounds of international humanitarian law.

Giam noted Singapore's relations with Israel, Palestinians and other Muslim-majority countries and suggested that Singapore play a constructive role towards pushing for a long-term solution for peace in the region.

Giam also asked Singaporeans to individually take the initiative to guard against the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

His full speech can be found here.

PAP MP Saktiandi Supaat

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Saktiandi Supaat said that many of his residents have expressed that the heart-wrenching Israel-Hamas war has to be put to a stop.

Saktiandi also noted that the Israel-Hamas war will likely have economic and financial ramifications on the world, where Singapore will likely not be immune.

Thus, it is in Singapore's interest to ensure that the Israel-Hamas war is not prolonged, and most importantly, to save innocent lives and protect the welfare of Singaporeans going forward, and urged the government to do more.

PSP's NCMP Leong Mun Wai

Progress Singapore Party's Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai noted that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a long-standing and complex issue.

Leong urged the government to enhance education on Israeli-Palestinian history so that Singaporeans have more accurate and complete information on the conflict.

He said this will help reduce the risk of Singaporeans being swayed by biased, inaccurate or one-sided emotional discourse in the media.

He also urged all Singaporeans to be mindful of what they say and do regarding the issue.

"We all have the responsibility to refrain from engaging in inflammatory rhetoric that could threaten the peace and harmony that we enjoy in Singapore."

NMP Razwana Begum Abdul Rahim

Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Razwana reminded the public to remember the value of solidarity, security and peace in Singapore.

Commenting that the motion holds great relevance to Singapore's public safety and security, she said:

"It is directly connected to our racial harmony, our duty to prevent potential security threats, and our commitment to voicing the concerns of the general public. Our support for peace and the condemnation of acts of terror resonate not only to do on the international stage but within our own border."

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan

The Minister for Foreign Affairs explained the principles underpinning the Singapore government’s position on the Israel-Hamas war, and they are as follows:

Singapore has a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism;

International law dictates that all states have the legitimate and inherent right to defend themselves;

All countries must comply with the laws of war and ensure that the military action taken is in the right to self-defence;

Humanitarian assistance must reach the affected civilian populations immediately;

Singapore's longstanding and consistent position that the only viable solution is for Israel and Palestine to be two states;

Preventing Singapore from being divided by external political events; and

The safety of Singaporeans abroad.

Vivian said that the safety of Singaporeans was always a priority for the MFA, noting that 40 Singaporeans remained in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

He said that the MFA was doing its best to remain in contact with them.

Vivian responded to Zhulkarnain and said Singapore will support the commission's investigation into all war crime allegations in accordance with international law.

Vivian's full speech can be found here.

Minister Maliki Osman

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman said violence, even when it is to avenge violence, can never be the answer.

"It will only harden hearts for another generation and make any resolution even more difficult."

He said Singapore schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) will provide students with a safe environment to discuss their opinions and engage in discourse and equip them with the skills to sift out fake news and misinformation.

Maliki's full speech can be found here.

PAP MP Joan Pereira

Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira suggested ways that would e-register Singaporeans who are travelling overseas with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure their safety and security in times of crisis.

NMP Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi

NMP Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi made two proposals to the Singapore government — one, that Singapore takes a position of arbitration if and when the opportunity arises publicly or otherwise, and two, allow events where Singaporeans can discuss the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

PAP MP Murali Pillai

Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency, who delivered his speech in Malay, said through a translator that he was deeply struck by what the Mufti of Singapore, Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, wrote in his letter of support to the Chief Rabbi of Singapore, Mordechai Abergel.

He quoted Nazirudin:

"There is no place and no justification for any form of violence and brutality on civilians by anyone, including those by Hamas, or in any retaliatory response. The right of civilians to live peacefully must be protected at all times."

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) had received eight reports of offensive remarks or actions targeted at members of the country's Jewish and Muslim communities in October 2023.

This was a "sharp spike" compared to the preceding nine months in 2023, which saw almost the same number of reports altogether.

Wong stressed that it is important to ensure that such external events do not divide Singaporeans.

He said that there has been an uptick in anti-Singapore rhetoric, some of which includes violent threats by regional extremist elements, and added that Singapore's security agencies are on heightened alert and have put in additional precautions.

DPM Wong also urged all MPs, including the opposition to stand united, as national security is at stake.

He said that,

"Politics must stop at the water's edge. And that means on external matters where national security is at stake, political parties should not try to outflank the government just to score political points. Let us not risk our precious unity for short term political gain, not when our collective security and fundamental interests are at stake. All of us owe this basic duty to Singaporeans. And at the end of this debate, I hope all of us everyone in this House, PAP, WP, PSP as well as all an NMPs will support the Motion and we can have a common pro-Singapore stand on the matter. This is not politics. This is our national security".

DPM Wong's full speech can be found here.

NMP Raj Joshua Thomas

Second-term NMP Raj Joshua Thomas recounted his observations from visiting Israel and the West Bank in May 2023.

While he noted differences, he said:

"One thing that is clear, however, is that both Israeli and Palestinian peoples' overriding desire is self-determination, the right to decide their own destiny and the right to live in a country with security and freedom of movement with access to economic amenities and jobs and opportunities for advancement, to have freedom to practice their own religion, to build homes and families and to grow the economy, society and culture and to stand proudly amongst the peoples of the world."

He said that this can only be achieved through a two-state solution that this motion iterates Singapore's support for.

PAP MP Sharael Taha

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Sharael Taha said there are ways that Singapore can assist in alleviating the Israel-Palestine conflict, but this can only be done if Singaporeans remain united.

NMP Keith Chua

NMP Keith Chua expressed his deep appreciation for the Mufti of Singapore, Nazirudin, and the Chief Rabbi of Singapore, Abergel.

He said religious leaders must do everything in their means to give correct guidance as, ultimately, all faiths subscribe to the principles of love, respect, kindness, compassion and peace.

PAP MP Xie Yao Quan

Jurong GRC MP Xie Yao Quan said Israel has failed to take steps towards a humanitarian truce and that this is in contravention of the UN resolution.

PAP MP Wan Rizal

Jalan Besar GRC MP Wan Rizal said doom scrolling, where individuals continuously scroll through distressing news on social media, is on the rise.

He said this could precipitate mental health challenges and urged for measures, such as digital literacy, encouraging balanced media consumption and providing mental health support through safe spaces for discourse, to be taken.

Minister of State Faishal Ibrahim

Minister of State for Home Affairs and Minister of State for National Development Faishal Ibrahim said there are people in Singapore who feel more deeply about the Israelis' deaths.

Conversely, there are also people who are profoundly saddened by the sufferings of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

On this, Faishal said Singaporeans should show their support and concern in a way which does not lead to conflict and tensions among us and is not framed as a clash between religions.

"Whether it is an Israeli or Palestinian life, it is still a life, and we should be concerned and should be willing to give help."

Faisal's full speech can be found here.

