Hamas gunmen attack music festival in Israel, at least 260 dead & others taken captive

One of the most harrowing scenes that emerged following the attacks by armed Hamas militants on Israel was at the site of a music festival in southern Israel, close to the border with Gaza.

According to AP News, the attack on the Tribe of Nova music festival is believed to be one of the worst civilian massacres in Israeli history, with at least 260 casualties and a number of civilians kidnapped and taken hostage.

Where was the festival held?

The electronic music festival was held in an open field outside Kibbutz Re'im, about 5.3km from the wall separating Gaza from southern Israel.

It took place in the evening of Oct. 6, Friday (local time), at the end of an Israeli religious holiday.

According to the BBC who spoke to an attendee, the "first sign" something was wrong came around dawn on the next day. Sirens sounded, indicating rocket attacks. These were followed by gunshots.

Attack on festival-goers

The BBC quoted eyewitnesses at the scene who said that armed militants arrived in vans, opening fire on the festival attendees.

An attendee told AP News: "We were hiding and running, hiding and running, in an open field — the worst place you could possibly be in that situation."

More gunmen reportedly waited near bomb shelters, attacking those who were seeking refuge.

CBC spoke to the parents of a festival attendee, who was on the phone with his parents while fleeing to a shelter.

"And then I heard him tell his friends, ‘They’re coming back. There’s a lot of them. And then all I heard was a lot of gunshots, lots of rounds and then we heard nothing," his mother said to CBC. Her son was later confirmed killed by the militants.

Festival-goers described how the gunmen blocked roads and ambushed people trying to escaped, reported The Washington Post.

Some reportedly taken captive

According to Al Jazeera, at least 260 bodies were recovered from the site of the festival, with others reportedly taken captive.

The Guardian reported seeing a video of a German-Israeli national named Shani Louk being "paraded through the streets of Gaza."

The video shows Louk lying motionless in a truck with gunmen, with one draping his leg over her waist and the other clutching her hair. A crowd gathers around the truck and cheers can be heard. An onlooker spits at Louk before the truck drives off.

CNN said it confirmed her identity and spoke to her mother, Ricarda Louk, who said as of Oct. 9, that was the last she had seen of her daughter.

The Washington Post reported that the Tribe of Nova Instagram account, which is currently privatised, put up a post that said they were "stunned" and shared the grief of the families of those who were murdered and still currently missing.

"We hope and pray that good news will reach us and you soon," it said.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised all citizens in Israel and the Palestinian Territories to leave as soon as possible.

