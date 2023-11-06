Back

120 S'poreans left Israel & Palestinian territories since start of fighting, with some 40 remaining

Maliki Osman is also traveling to Egypt tonight to facilitate the delivery of aid gathered in Singapore.

Tan Min-Wei | November 06, 2023, 07:55 PM

On Nov. 6, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in parliament that a number of Singaporeans remained in Israel and the Palestinian Territories despite ongoing fighting while thanking foreign nations for assisting efforts to evacuate others.

In the final point of his seven-point speech, Vivian said that the safety of Singaporeans was always a priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The MFA issued a statement on Oct. 7, 2023, itself, firstly condemning Hamas' attack but also saying that there were no reports of Singaporeans caught up in the fighting.

But it also urged all Singaporeans to "stay near protected places and avoid unnecessary travel".

On Oct. 10, 2023, the MFA issued an advisory that all Singaporeans in Israel and the Palestinian Territory should leave as soon as possible via commercial options.

Despite this advice, 40 Singaporeans remained in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

Vivian reported that the MFA was doing its best to remain in contact with them but that over 120 Singaporeans had followed the MFA's advice, leaving Israel and the Palestinian Territories via land and air.

Some, he said, had left via commercial means, but some who were unable to do so were able to leave via dedicated evacuation flights organised by other countries.

Vivian thanked the governments of Australia, Canada, Portugal, and South Korea for their assistance.

Donations directed to the right channels

Vivian also noted that one Singaporean was heading back into the region, that being Maliki Osman, second minister for foreign affairs, who was departing for Cairo on the evening of Nov. 6.

Vivian said that Maliki would be helping to "ensure facilitation" of aid gathered by the Singapore Red Cross and Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) so that the "goodness of the hearts of Singaporeans would be directed to the right channels". 

According to The Straits Times, Maliki said that he would be meeting with Egyptian leaders on how Singapore could help the victims of the crisis.

Maliki had also said that Singapore had engaged with the leadership of the Palestinian Authority at the highest levels and that Singapore would continue to help the PA's capacity-building efforts through the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package, currently valued at S$10 million.

