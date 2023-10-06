Back

5 S'poreans evacuated from Israel via South Korean military aircraft on Oct. 14

The aircraft landed at an air base near Seoul on the evening of Oct. 14.

Ruth Chai | October 15, 2023, 12:34 PM

Events

Five Singaporeans and one family member were evacuated from Israel via a South Korean military transport plane on Oct. 14.

According to a joint announcement made by the South Korean Foreign Ministry and Defence Ministry, the military aircraft brought 220 people from an airport in Tel Aviv back to Seoul Air Base in Gyeonggi Province on Saturday evening, reported The Korean Herald and NHK.

Of the 220 people, five were Singaporeans, 51 were Japanese and 163 were South Korean nationals. It is unknown which nationality the family member is.

The Korean Herald reported that the South Korean Air Force's KC-330 Cygnus transport aircraft was used. The aircraft can carry up to 230 passengers in one go.

It departed from South Korea for Israel on Friday at noon and arrived at Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's primary airport in Tel Aviv, on Friday afternoon local time.

The aircraft then departed from Israel on Saturday, and arrived at the airport near Seoul in the evening.

Japan News and NHK reported that the South Korean ministry said that it cooperated on the evacuation of Japanese nationals from a humanitarian perspective.

Responding to Mothership's queries, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson confirmed that "five Singaporeans and a family member" were safely evacuated from Tel Aviv, Israel on a military transport flight organised by the Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to evacuate its citizens.

MFA said that they have "been rendering consular assistance to Singaporeans in Israel and the Palestinian Territories".

"The Singapore embassies in Tel Aviv and Seoul worked closely with their host governments and ROK embassy counterparts to facilitate the Singaporean families’ departure from Tel Aviv to Seoul, and their safe return to Singapore," the ministry said.

"The Singapore Government would like to express its deep appreciation to the Government of the ROK for facilitating the safe evacuation of its citizens."

