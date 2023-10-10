Back

MFA advises all S'poreans in Israel & Palestinian Territories to leave as soon as possible

Singaporeans in the area are strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA.

Sulaiman Daud | October 10, 2023, 04:18 PM

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised all Singaporeans currently in Israel or the Palestinian Territories to leave "as soon as possible" via available commercial options, in view of the "latest developments".

The travel advisory released on Oct. 10 to the media is a follow-up to the one released on Oct. 8 by the ministry.

The Oct. 8 advisory stated: "Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria. Singaporeans should also avoid all non-essential travel to Israel in view of the ongoing conflict."

MFA also has advice for those who wish to remain in Israel:

"Those who wish to remain in Israel are advised to remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely, and avoid areas known for public disturbances or where large crowds congregate, especially in the Old City and East Jerusalem including Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount.

They should take all necessary precautions for personal safety including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance."

In addition, Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so they can be contacted should there be a need.

MFA added: "Singaporeans are also advised to stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe."

Consular assistance

Those who need consular assistance while in Israel or the Palestinian Territories may contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours).

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Israel (Tel Aviv)

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street, South Tower (19th floor), Tel Aviv 6473926, Israel

Tel: +972 3 7289334

Fax: +972 3 7289340

Email: [email protected]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: [email protected]

