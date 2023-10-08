S'pore 'strongly condemns' rocket & terror attacks on Israel, calls for 'immediate end' to violence: MFA

Palestinian militant group Hamas has launched a terror attack against Israel.

On Oct. 7, hundreds of armed militants cut through the Gaza perimeter fence and invaded southern Israel.

They came on motorbikes, paragliders, and from the sea, killing soldiers and civilians, and taking hostages back into Gaza.

A barrage of missiles were fired from the Gaza strip as well, reported The Straits Times.

"They attacked dozens of Israeli communities and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) bases and went door to door, house to house," said lieutenant colonel Jonathan Conricus, the international spokesperson of the IDF, on BBC News.

"They executed Israeli civilians in cold blood in their homes and then continued to drag into Gaza Israeli civilians and military personnel. I'm talking women, children, elderly, disabled."

Videos and photos of Israeli civilians being shot dead, kidnapped, and assaulted have emerged on both social media and mainstream news.

MFA statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement on Oct. 7 saying that it "strongly condemns the rocket and terror attacks from Gaza on Israel, which have resulted in deaths and injuries of many innocent civilians".

MFA also called for an "immediate end" to the violence.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We call for an immediate end to the violence and urge all sides to do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians."

There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected, MFA stated.

The MFA advised Singaporeans in Israel to remain in and near protected places and avoid unnecessary travel, and to be on high alert and monitor the news closely.

They should also follow instructions from the local authorities and take the necessary precautions for their personal safety.

Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the south of Israel.

Singaporeans travelling to Israel should e-register with MFA if they have not already done so.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800 / 8855.

Start of war

Israel responded to the attacks with air strikes.

Gazans received Israeli text messages overnight telling them to leave their homes and move to city centres or take refuge in shelters, said BBC News.

By the end of the day, more than 1,500 people were wounded in Gaza and 1,500 more in Israel. Over 200 people were killed.

The Israeli military was able to regain some control over the southern part of the country and freed hostages from Kibbutz Be'eri and Ofakim.

Of the large number of Israelis captured in the attacks, senior military officers were included in the ranks, reported BBC News.

The war was "forced on [Israel] by a murderous attack by Hamas", said the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He added that Israel would restore security to its citizens and win.

The Israeli army said the "unprecedented level of violence [from the Hamas] would be met with an unprecedented response".

Tens of thousands of reservists are said to have been mobilised and are now expected to launch a ground operation in Gaza.

