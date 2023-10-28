S'poreans of different faiths come together to help those suffering in Gaza: Shanmugam

The Nee Soon community, comprising grassroots organisations, religious organisations, harmony circles, and community partners have come together to launch a fundraising campaign to provide humanitarian support for the civilian victims in Gaza.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, and Members of Parliament Louis Ng, Derrick Goh, and Carrie Tan were present at the Nee Soon Central Community Club on Oct. 28, 2023.

The funds raised will go to the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF), in collaboration with the United Nations, will provide the funds for affected communities in Gaza.

Around S$30,000 has been raised so far. The RLAF fundraiser will end on Oct. 31, but the Nee Soon drive will continue until Nov. 30, 2023.

The money will go towards medical supplies, food and other aid. The Nee Soon initiative is not the only one from Singapore, with the Singapore Red Cross also pitching in.

Singaporeans of different faiths coming together to help: Shanmugam

Shanmugam thanked everyone for coming at short notice, having launched the initiative earlier in the week.

He said that many Singaporeans see the suffering in Gaza, including innocent victims and young children.

"I said look, we can wait for other organisations, but let's do something ourselves in Nee Soon. Nee Soon people have a big heart. Whether it's a lot, or whether it's a little bit, let's contribute."

Organisations of different faiths, including Muslims, Christians, Hindus and Chinese temples are coming together to help.

Shanmugam said this is the spirit of Singapore, where regardless of race or religion, people come together in a spirit of humanity to help people thousands of kilometres away.

Shanmugam said the push for this initiative will go out on social media, and asked those in attendance to spread the word to their friends, as "we have to help...the people who are suffering."

At the same time, Shanmugam said he thought we can give thanks to the fact that Singapore has racial and religious harmony, and people of different faiths are able to come together.

Singapore's stance, as seen in the UN

Shanmugam then touched upon the United Nations resolution voted on in the early morning of Oct. 28 (Singapore time), for which Singapore voted in favour.

It called for the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, and greater efforts for humanitarian aid.

However, Singapore's representative also noted that the resolution was "incomplete", as Israel has the right to self-defence, but in accordance with international law. The resolution did not mention that, nor did it mention Hamas' role in the terror attacks of Oct. 7 in Israel.

Nevertheless, Singapore still supported the resolution as an advocate for international law.

Shanmugam also mentioned that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also recently explained Singapore's stance on the matter.

Spirit of humanity

In a doorstop interview after his speech, Mothership asked Shanmugam what could the public do to discuss the matter constructively.

"I think we have to provide space for people to come together and discuss (the issue)," Shanmugam replied.

Responding to another question from the media on the significance of the event, Shanmugam said that within the few days of putting together the Nee Soon initiative, there was very strong support from organisations of different faiths, and members of the community.

"Everyone is coming together to help," he said, and mentioned that it showed the "spirit of humanity" that was moved by the scale of the suffering in Gaza.

