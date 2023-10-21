PM Lee: Govt understands how S'poreans feel, Israelis & Palestinians have the 'right to exist' in 2 states

During his official visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke with Singapore media on Oct. 20, 2023, about the situation in Gaza.

He acknowledged that Singaporeans follow events in the Middle East closely and felt it's quite understandable.

"We all see the material online. We read the horrendous stories, heartrending stories," he added. "And particularly I think the Muslim population in Singapore are very agitated about it because there's a certain feeling of empathy and compassion, particularly closely felt for the Palestinian cause."

However, he reminded people that while the government understands, Singaporeans have to understand too that the "sensible thing" for Singapore to do, is to maintain relations with both the Israelis as well as the Palestinians.

Both Palestinians and Israelis have the "right to exist": PM Lee

PM Lee said that Singapore's long-term position is that both sides must live peacefully.

He said people must acknowledge that both Palestinians and Israelis have the "right to exist".

He believes the "only way to get there" is to have a "two-state solution".

PM Lee elaborated:

"In other words, for the Palestinians to acknowledge that Israelis have a right to exist and to have a nation, a state, a country. And the Israelis to acknowledge that the Palestinians have a right to exist and to live in their own country."

He acknowledged that such an outcome looks "very far off", however, and that not a lot of progress has been made in the last "10, 15 years".

But unless progress can be made in that direction, he said, there will be generations of bloodshed and tragedy.

"And I don't think either side really wants that," he added, "I don't think we can afford to give up on that aspiration."

Hamas' attack cannot be justified, but Israel must act with restraint

PM Lee also highlighted that it is always "very worrying" to see the development of humanitarian crises where innocent civilians suffer, either as a "side effect" of military conflict or being directly targeted.

He said the attack on Israel by Hamas, which left large numbers of civilians dead, on Oct. 7, 2023, was "horrendous".

"It isn't something which could be justified by any rationale whatsoever."

PM Lee said this was why Singapore came out immediately to condemn the attack.

However, what happens next? PM Lee asked.

He said that while it's the Israelis' "right to self-defence", either by international law or that it's "humanly impossible" to not want to exercise the right, he believes that Israel will also have to comply with the "law of war" and "international humanitarian law".

"You have to do all you can to minimise civilian casualties, and address humanitarian concerns which are going to arise. And you have to do this not just because the law is written that way, but also because from Israel's own interests, if you just respond emotionally, cathartically, but in a way which doesn't help to solve the problem, you may get yourself into a much worse situation than you're in."

PM Lee said that it's what many countries in the world are concerned about, including Israel's "closest friends".

Asean members don't have identical positions on Middle East issue

When asked about Asean's position on the situation, PM Lee said that while it affects Asean, the countries do not have identical positions on the issues.

"Some of us have diplomatic relations with Israel. At the same time, we have got a good relationship with the Palestinian Authority. So we're friends with both sides. Others have championed the Palestinian cause and do not have diplomatic relations with Israel. For example, Malaysia, Indonesia also is in a somewhat similar position. So the nuances and the way that different countries express their views will not all be the same."

However, to the extent that there is a consensus, this is expressed in the Asean statement on the Israel-Hamas war.

The prime minister then clarified:

"But it is not quite the same as dealing with say, the South China Sea, or something which is right in the middle of our own region. We have to pay attention to it. Yes, but at the same time, we have to understand we have different perspectives and well, we get along and respect one another's perspectives and also respect one another."

An excerpt of PM Lee's interview can be read here.

Top screenshot via CNA