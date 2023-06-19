Small states like S'pore need to be relevant to the world, Southeast Asia wants 'overlapping friends': Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore takes a very “realistic and humble view” of itself, and there is “no specific role that [it] can claim to take a lead on” in the world, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Jun. 15.

“For small nations, if you look at history, even if we disappeared, the world would carry on without us,” he continued, in response to an audience member's question about Singapore's global role going forward.

Small nations like Singapore therefore have to be helpful, constructive and relevant, and work collectively to support the multilateral, rules-based order.

During the one-hour dialogue with U.S. think-tank Council on Foreign Relations, Vivian spoke at length about U.S.-Singapore relations, geopolitical tensions, the war in Ukraine as well as its perspective as a small state in Southeast Asia.

The full transcript of the interview, which was conducted on Jun. 15, has been published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Singapore has to be careful as a small state

Responding to questions from foreign policy experts, Vivian said that Singapore, as a small nation, “[identified] with the Global South”, pointing to its history as a colony.

He also said that due to the city-state's “small and vulnerable” position, it had to be very careful in its words and actions, but it will still express its views and call a "spade a spade", albeit diplomatically.

Vivian also ventured that Singapore's foreign policy on most issues is almost "boringly predictable", but it could be a "competitive advantage".

Singapore prefers US to be engaged in Asia-Pacific

The dialogue began with Vivian touching on the strong ties between Singapore and the U.S., which has been “an enduring and very close partner” in terms of trade, defence and many other areas.

Singapore preferred and hoped that the U.S. would remain engaged in the Asia-Pacific region going forward, he said.

Singapore does not take for granted that it is the “second largest alien force on continental United States land,” Vivian remarked, also pointing to the Memorandum of Understanding on the U.S.’ Use of Facilities in Singapore.

“I think the United States will find no more forward-leaning, reliable supporter and partner in Southeast Asia than Singapore. It is not just a matter of a form of words, but in terms of proven actions over decades.”

US-China geopolitical rivalry

When asked about whether Singapore would have no choice but to choose sides in the context of the ongoing U.S.-China tensions, Vivian said that “the world has always been multipolar.”

He gave an “extended strategic and historical perspective” on the roles of the U.S. and China throughout history, and opined that one “should not be trapped by binary, forced choices, one or the other.”

In an increasingly multilateral world, “[e]veryone is trying to feel their way, to compete and cooperate without confrontation,” Vivian stated.

On chips & technology

Vivian also responded on the issue pertaining to the CHIPS Act and sanctions on China’s semiconductor industry, which is viewed as a form of containment.

He noted that while the U.S. remained ahead in its technological edge, other competitors have narrowed down the relative gap.

Vivian also acknowledged the anxieties of both the U.S. and China with regard to potential export bans.

“The ironic thing is that sometimes, each side’s anxiety about being less vulnerable creates a self-fulfilling prophecy, where you try to be self-sufficient, you try to create parallel or even rival systems.”

He highlighted that supply chain resilience is imperative, especially in the light of Covid-19, as there remains “a premium to being reliable, predictable, transparent, and having a system in which everyone plays by the rules.”

On Taiwan

Vivian said that Singapore was indeed “worried” about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, and hoped that “there will be peaceful resolution of differences”.

He mentioned the ongoing high-profile visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China, as well as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s trip to Singapore during the weekend of Shangri-La Dialogue.

The latter had shared a handshake with China’s defence minister Li Shangfu during the event, though no substantive exchange was made. Vivian expressed that he was glad about Blinken’s visit to China and other U.S.-China engagements.

“It is essential but not sufficient to resolving problems, but if dialogue and those engagements do not take place, we will be in trouble.”

He later made the same point during his joint press conference with the U.S. state secretary on Jun. 17.

Vivian believed that both the U.S. and China do not want war over Taiwan, but are attempting to keep a balance by “achieving dual deterrence” against both Taiwanese independence and unilateral actions, a strategy also practised by previous American and Chinese leaders.

“It was the genius of Nixon, Henry Kissinger, Mao, and Zhou Enlai 50 years ago, to create sufficient ambiguity to deter both unilateral action and military action, and also deter a flight to independence on the part of Taiwan.”

Southeast Asia & the war in Ukraine

Vivian reiterated Singapore’s position towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, noting that it was “probably still the only Southeast Asian nation to have even imposed sanctions on Russia".

“It is not that we are taking sides, we are upholding a principle - the [United Nations] Charter, respect for sovereignty, independence, and especially territorial integrity. These are sacred, sacrosanct principles, and any breach of that by anyone, we will oppose, we will condemn and to the limited extent possible, we will take appropriate actions."

Vivian then spoke about Southeast Asia’s historical experiences and strategic choices during the Cold War, explaining that the region aims to uphold “an open, inclusive, strategic architecture”.

“Having previously been an arena for the Cold War, we do not want lines drawn in Southeast Asia.” “What we want is overlapping circles of friends. We want to give both the United States and China, and Europe and other emerging poles, real stakes in the peace, prosperity, and development of Southeast Asia.”

Working visit to the US

Vivian is in a working trip to the U.S. from Jun. 14 to Jun. 20, during which he met with Blinken and other U.S. officials.

Both sides agreed to expand relations to new areas and underscored their shared commitment to upholding a rules-based international order.

You can watch the full dialogue here:

