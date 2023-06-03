Open lines of communication with China are essential, handshake is no substitute for discussion: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Open lines of communication with China, especially between defence and military leaders, are essential, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

He expressed concern that China was not willing to "engage more seriously" in better mechanisms for crisis engagement, and affirmed the U.S.'s commitment to maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Austin was delivering a speech at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday (Jun. 3), a top security forum organised by the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS).

Free and open Indo-Pacific

"Our vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific is truly shared and truly achievable," Austin said as he began his speech. "It's about building the basic conditions that let people live their lives without fear".

Austin added that this is not a vision or an initiative by merely a single country, and no one can take peace and prosperity for granted.

He referred to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling it the bloodiest conflict in Europe since the end of World War 2.

Austin added that Russia's "shocking aggression" showed how dangerous our world would be if "big countries could just invade their neighbours with impunity".

Countries in Indo Pacific cooperating with each other

Such an invasion would bring about chaos and disorder, which was why many countries supported Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

He emphasised that was why countries in the Indo-Pacific region have chosen a future of "peace, prosperity and progress".

He offered several examples of countries in the region opting to forge connection and cooperation, such as Japan seeking to bridge the gap with developing countries, India working with G20 to lift up the most vulnerable, India and Asean completing a new maritime exercise together last year, and Indonesia and Vietnam working towards resolving their maritime boundary dispute.

"You are insisting on resolving differences through dialogue and calling for even closer cooperation. So are we," Austin said.

Deter aggression, promote prosperity, prevent conflict

Austin said his 41-year career in the U.S. Army taught him that alliances and partnerships are keys to making everyone stronger.

Austin said that the U.S. is working closely with their allies, and doubling down on its alliances and partnerships.

The spirit of partnership was what drove countries to work together through the Covid-19 pandemic, tackling threats from climate change and nuclear proliferation.

"So our shared goals are clear -- to deter aggression, to deepen the rules and norms that promote prosperity and prevent conflict," Austin said.

Austin announced that the U.S. will be stepping up to plan and coordinate training with their allies and partners in the region such as Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia and Singapore.

A visible example can already be seen in the U.S. and Philippines' new army bases under their enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement.

Investing in capabilities in the region

"We're making extraordinary investments in our capabilities alongside our allies and partners. To reinforce peace and prosperity in this region," he said.

In 2024, the Biden Administration requested its largest procurement on defence. This includes a US$9.1 billion (S$12.3 billion) investment for the Pacific Deterrence initiative, a 40 per cent increase from the US$6.1 billion (S$8.2 billion) requested in 2023.

Austin affirmed that America's partnerships with the Indo-Pacific region strive to bring the region closer together while keeping it free, open, and secure.

He also added that the U.S. staunchly supports Asean centrality and Asean's outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

Not seeking conflict, but ensure no one country controls shared waterways: Austin

South China Sea

Austin maintained that the U.S. will continue to ensure that no country asserts control over shared waterways, particularly in the South China Sea.

He reminded that the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) is legally binding and final.

China has made sweeping claims of sovereignty over the South China Sea, where there is an estimated 11 billion barrels of untapped oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

In 2016, the PCA ruled in favour of the Philippines -- a ruling China refused to accept although it is a signatory to the treaty.

In recent years, China appeared to increase its efforts to reclaim land in the South China Sea.

Airspace

Austin also commented that China continues to "conduct an alarming number of risky intercepts of U.S. and allied aircraft flying lawfully in international airspace."

Earlier this week, the U.S. military said that a Chinese fighter jet conducted an "unnecessarily aggressive manoeuvre" by intercepting the U.S. spy plane in international airspace over the South China Sea on May 26.

Meanwhile, China declared that the U.S. had purposefully intruded into China's training area.

"We will support our allies and partners as they defend themselves against coercion and bullying," Austin said. "To be clear, we do not seek conflict or confrontation."

However, this does not mean the U.S. will flinch in the face of provocation.

Maintaining peace and stability in Taiwan Strait

The U.S. remains committed to preserving the status quo consistent with the One China policy, while also fulfilling obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act, Austin said.

Any forces that attempt to unilaterally change the status quo from either side will be opposed.

"The whole world has a stake in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Austin said.

For one, the security of commercial shipping lanes and global supply chains depends on it, as well as freedom of navigation. He added:

"Make no mistake. Conflict in the Taiwan Strait would be devastating. So we are determined to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. So are other countries around the world and that number continues to grow. President Biden has been clear. The United States does not seek a new Cold War and competition must not spill over into conflict. And the region should never be split into hostile blocs."

Open line of communication with China essential

Austin added that the U.S. believes that an open line of communication with China, especially between defence and military leaders of the two countries, is essential.

Previously, it was reported that China turned down a meeting with the U.S. defence chiefs at the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue, despite earlier reports that the two defence chiefs were likely to meet on the sidelines.

China's national defence minister, Li Shangfu, is under sanctions from the U.S. over the purchase of military hardware from Russia. The U.S. has said this does not prevent Li from meeting Austin on official business, however, China rejected the U.S.'s request for a meeting.

"For responsible defence leaders, the right time to talk is anytime. The right time to talk is now," Austin asserted.

A handshake is no substitute for a substantive engagement

He added that a cordial handshake over dinner will not substitute for a substantive engagement.

Yesterday (Jun. 2), on the first day of the Shangri-La dialogue, Austin walked over to greet his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu. They both shook hands.

The handshake. Defense Secretary Austin walks over to Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu to say hello at the #SLD23 in Singapore. Li had turned down the U.S. proposal for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/t9KkUI3vSw — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) June 2, 2023

"The more that we talk, the more we can avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crisis or conflict," Austin said.

He expressed his concerns that China was unwilling to engage more seriously on better mechanisms of crisis management between the two militaries.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again. Great powers must be beacons of transparency and responsibility. The United States is deeply committed to doing our part and we are determined to keep this region open, peaceful and prosperous."

"Conflict and strife are not inevitable. But peace and security are not automatic," he added.

Top image via The International Institute of Strategic Studies/YouTube.